A poker tournament set for Saturday and held annually in memory of the late Missoula Police Officer Bob Heinle looks to help those with life-altering injuries or disabilities enjoy life, as Heinle did even after he was shot on duty in 1998.
Although he had become paralyzed from the neck down, Heinle and his wife, Lisa, continued to recreate in any fashion he still could, often with adaptive equipment. In 2010, Heinle died from complications stemming from his injury. Each year since, Lisa Heinle and a supporting cast have put on a poker fundraiser at Stockman's Bar to help others adapt to new ways of life, as well.
"We recognized how tremendously costly equipment is for people of impaired mobility," Lisa Heinle told the Missoulian this week. "I just felt that this would be a good way to honor him."
Heinle kept his place at the poker table after his injury, with a game each month at his or another officer's house, whoever was up in the rotation, Lisa said. Whether he ever came away from the table with any money is one thing, but Lisa Heinle said he cherished the social aspect above all else.
"It was just a really great way for him to have that relationship with his friends," she said. After he died, "It seemed like one of the obvious choices for a fundraiser."
The I Run For Bob Foundation's Texas Hold 'em tournament at Stockman's Bar includes a $100 buy-in, with unlimited $50 re-buys. The foundation's much-appreciated sponsors have made donations for a wealth of door prizes, silent auction items and a raffle, and a 50/50 drawing will be held, as well.
As the last eight years of poker tournaments have passed, Lisa Heinle said the event has become something of a get-together for the organizers, sponsors and those who come out and put their money down each year. Not that Saturday's event gets too serious, she said, but poker certainly isn't a fool's game, either.
The real payout comes long after the cards are folded, and the proceeds become a grant toward someone's request for adaptive ski or cycling equipment. She particularly remembers how such gear gave her husband and her the opportunity to travel, fish, hunt and live a better quality of life.
"It fills my heart, for sure," she said. "When I get to make a call to a grant recipient and let them know we're able to get this piece of equipment for them, it's definitely the brightest part of my year to share that and help that happen for them."
Registration for the tournament can be found at irunforbob.com, although walk-ins are welcome on Saturday when the tournament begins at 2 p.m. at Stockman's Bar.