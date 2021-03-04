 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polebridge land preserved for wildlife
topical top story

Polebridge land preserved for wildlife

{{featured_button_text}}
Polebridge wildlife corridor

A 10-acre parcel near the Polebridge entrance to Glacier National Park has moved into public ownership through assistance by the Vital Ground Foundation and Flathead National Forest.

 Courtesy Vital Ground Foundation

A 10-acre spot near the namesake bridge at Polebridge has turned into a wildlife corridor with the help of federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

The Vital Ground Foundation and Flathead National Forest cooperated to acquire the private property about half a mile northwest of the Polebridge Merc on the road leading into Glacier National Park. While the private foundation arranged the purchase and grant funding, the Forest Service will take ownership of the land.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to see it conserved and not developed,” Vital Ground Executive Director Ryan Lutey said. “It helps with the aesthetics and open space there. And it’s also right on the edge of the park where there was an RV park planned. That could have been a real attractive nuisance to bears.”

Missoula-based Vital Ground specializes in habitat conservation for grizzly bears and other threatened species. The “Glacier Gateway” project at Polebridge helps preserve a corridor for animals traveling between Glacier Park and the Whitefish Mountains to the west of the North Fork of the Flathead River. The vicinity around Polebridge has seen extensive development in recent years as the popularity of the national park’s northwest corner has grown.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund draws royalty payments from federal offshore oil and gas leases to pay for wildlife habitat, public park facilities and other community outdoor resources. Last August, it was provided with a permanent annual appropriation of $900 million for the first time in its 50-year existence.

“We are fortunate to have partnered with Vital Ground on this conservation acquisition in an area of such high ecological importance,” Forest Service Hungry Horse and Glacier View District Ranger Rob Davies said in a press release. “It is a privilege to be able to manage this land for wildlife benefit, Wild and Scenic River values, and public use for generations to come.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Republicans hit Dems on reopening schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News