Police: 16-year-old Missoula girl missing

A 16-year-old girl went missing on Friday evening after leaving her house to meet friends.

Tyra Sepulveda was last seen on April 2 around 7 p.m. when she left to meet friends at the Missoula Skate Park near Cregg Lane, according to a Missoula Police Department Facebook post on Monday morning.

Sepulveda’s guardian received a text from her early on Saturday morning letting the guardian know she was okay, according to Missoula Police Department Sgt. Travis Welsh.

Welsh said one person had contacted police and reported seeing her in town on Friday, but police were not able to confirm the sighting.

The missing person’s report was filed at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Welsh.

A girl with a similar appearance and the same name appeared in Missoulian coverage from Friday of a Missoula County Public Schools student walkout protesting racist statements about Native Americans.

If anyone has any information regarding Sepulveda’s whereabouts, Missoula Police Officers Dan Kozlowski and Jim Johnson can be reached at 406-552-6300.

