Police arrest suspect in Kalispell shooting

Kalispell police apprehended a suspect wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, the Kalispell Police Department received reports of a possible gunshot at a house in southwest Kalispell, a news release from the police department said.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local medical facility.

The suspect had run away from the residence before officers arrived.

On Monday, police made a traffic stop on the car driven by the suspect, a 25-year-old Zackary Maas, the release said. He was arrested and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony assault with a weapon charge.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.

