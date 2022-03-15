 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Police arrest suspect in Kalispell shooting

  • 0

Kalispell police apprehended a suspect wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting. 

In the early morning hours of Sunday, the Kalispell Police Department received reports of a possible gunshot at a house in southwest Kalispell, a news release from the police department said. 

zackary maas

Zackary Maas. 

When law enforcement arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local medical facility. 

The suspect had run away from the residence before officers arrived.

On Monday, police made a traffic stop on the car driven by the suspect, a 25-year-old Zackary Maas, the release said. He was arrested and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony assault with a weapon charge. 

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Karen Webster at 406-758-7794. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Woman dead in Highway 2 crash

Woman dead in Highway 2 crash

The driver, a 69-year-old woman, was traveling westbound around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday. The accident occurred at mile marker 106 near Marion. 

Missoula PATH program finds homes for 35

Missoula PATH program finds homes for 35

PATH Missoula is housed at the Western Montana Mental Health Center. It’s federally funded through the Department of Public Health and Human Services and has been around for about five years.

Watch Now: Related Video

IAEA says power restored at Ukraine's Chernobyl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News