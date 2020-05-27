You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: 'Cannon' ammo found at Missoula hotel
editor's pick topical alert top story

Police: 'Cannon' ammo found at Missoula hotel

{{featured_button_text}}
Colonial Motel incident

Law enforcement officers investigate near the scene where a man allegedly threw what may have been a 20mm cannon round in the vicinity of the Colonial Motel on Wednesday afternoon. The incident is under investigation.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Police are looking into what started out as a bomb scare but was soon determined to likely be a round of cannon ammunition apparently tossed into a hotel window in Missoula on Wednesday.

Missoula law enforcement arrived at the hotel around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday when a resident at the Colonial Hotel said someone threw what he believed to be some type of explosive device in his window, police Sgt. Travis Welsh said. 

The man told police he removed the item from his apartment and set it out in the parking lot. Law enforcement shut down parts of West Broadway and set up a perimeter around the Colonial as the city-county's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team zoned in on the object. Welsh said Wednesday the team determined it was not a bomb.

"It looks like it's some kind of a large ammo round, like a 20-millimeter cannon round," Welsh said. "That's not really a civilian-type of ammunition."

No injuries were reported in Wednesday's scare, although law enforcement is investigating the source of the round. Welsh was not able to provide a photo of the round.

Welsh's comparison, the 20mm round, is used, for example, in the Air Force's M61A1 Vulcan cannon, a six-barrel weapon capable of firing 6,000 rounds per minute in the same basic function as a Gatling gun. Such large rounds, however, have also been incorporated as trinkets such as bottle openers. 

"We're going to follow up on the complaint to see if we can figure out who threw this into this guy's window, as he reported," Welsh said. 

Police had reopened West Broadway by 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
2
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News