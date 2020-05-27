Police: 'Cannon' ammo found at Missoula hotel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking into what started out as a bomb scare but was soon determined to likely be a round of cannon ammunition apparently tossed into a hotel window in Missoula on Wednesday.

Missoula law enforcement arrived at the hotel around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday when a resident at the Colonial Hotel said someone threw what he believed to be some type of explosive device in his window, police Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

The man told police he removed the item from his apartment and set it out in the parking lot. Law enforcement shut down parts of West Broadway and set up a perimeter around the Colonial as the city-county's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team zoned in on the object. Welsh said Wednesday the team determined it was not a bomb.

"It looks like it's some kind of a large ammo round, like a 20-millimeter cannon round," Welsh said. "That's not really a civilian-type of ammunition."

No injuries were reported in Wednesday's scare, although law enforcement is investigating the source of the round. Welsh was not able to provide a photo of the round.