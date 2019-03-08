Missoula police are blocking off an area around East Pine Street where a moose and calf had bedded down Friday morning. The cautionary move to keep onlookers at a safe distance occurred when the two animals rose to their feet and started moving around.
The Missoula Police Department notified residents of the pair via an automated phone call shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning. It urged residents not to approach the animals and to give them plenty of distance. Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department said they appeared to be bedded down near one of the businesses.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks personnel are on the scene, and are considering tranquilizing the animals and removing them to a safer area.
Earlier this week, sightings of a moose and calf in the Rattlesnake area prompted similar warnings and trail closures there.
This story will be updated.