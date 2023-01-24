Police confront pre-dawn suspect in Missoula

Missoula Police officers with dogs and heavy vehicles confronted a suspect at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Toole Avenue and Hawthorn streets.

Witnesses said they could see more than 10 law enforcement vehicles in the area. Officers went door to door warning residents to shelter in place on the north side of their homes along Toole.

A witness heard two loud "bangs" shortly after 5:30, followed by two more at 6:05 a.m. The officers appeared to be surrounding a parked recreational vehicle on Hawthorn Street.

This story will be updated.