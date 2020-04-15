Police: East Beckwith shooting leads to arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police rushed to the 200 block of East Beckwith Avenue on Wednesday afternoon where a man was reportedly shooting a rifle at what police believed to be his own vehicle.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said one man was taken into custody and no injuries had been reported so far as police went door to door checking for stray bullets.

Officers responded to the area at 1:44 p.m. for reports of a man who appeared to be shooting a rifle at his own car. When officers arrived, the man went back inside the house and came back out without the rifle. He then surrendered to officers, Welsh said.

This story will be updated.

