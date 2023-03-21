Zip the Missoula Police K-9 uncovered 2.6 kilograms of meth and 32.1 grams of heroin over the past year. Now, thanks to a donated vest, the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois has extra protection as he continues to patrol the Missoula area.

“He’s done really well with the narcotics,” said his handler, Officer Nate Champa.

Champa came to the Missoula Police Department with the goal of becoming a K-9 handler, and in August 2022 he completed his six-week training. He and another handler flew to Pennsylvania in search of the perfect K-9 companion for their work, and both officers picked Zip as their top choice for the job.

80-pound Zip is prized for his nose above all else. 90% of Zip’s work is in narcotics detection. He also serves on the SWAT team and is trained in bite apprehension, although biting is seen as a last resort by the department.

Given the diverse and unpredictable nature of Zip’s deployments, Champa saw the need to protect his K-9 partner. He applied for a grant from Vested Interest in Canines, an organization that recently gave out 30 protective vests to working dogs like Zip. Private vendors — including community members and businesses — provided the funding for each vest.

The stiff, 7-pound vest protects Zip against bullets and stab wounds, while most vests are only ballistic.

Champa said Zip is still getting used to his new equipment, and to acclimate, the pair is playing a lot of fetch while Zip wears the vest. Luckily, Champa said, Zip loves the game.

When Champa throws a ball for Zip to fetch, “he’s the happiest dog ever,” Champa said.

Despite his affinity for fetching, however, Zip is a hard-wired working dog who rarely lets loose. Zip isn’t friendly and can’t be petted.

“He really likes to work,” said Champa.

His dedication is much appreciated by the Missoula Police Department.

“We’re really impressed with what he’s doing so far,” said Sgt. James Caton. He lauded Zip’s performance in area searches and tracking, and he’s looking forward to training Zip to sniff out fentanyl.

Zip joined his fellow K-9, Yip, on the police force last year. Yip is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who carries out similar work to Zip’s. MPD officially debuted its K-9 unit in the 1990s, but the first police dog in Missoula actually began working back in the 1970s.

Caton said he would like MPD to bump up its current K-9 force to four dogs, given the size and growth of Missoula’s population. But funding constraints are limiting that possibility, he said.

Each dog costs thousands of dollars. A protective vest like Zip’s runs $5,000 to $6,000, and each K-9 requires additional equipment like a specially equipped vehicle that auto-regulates the interior temperature for the dog’s safety. Becoming a handler also involves extensive training for MPD officers, but policemen like Caton believe the investment is worth it.

“It’s been helping us fight the war on drugs in this town,” he said.