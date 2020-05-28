Police: Kayakers save woman in Clark Fork in downtown Missoula

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman who jumped into the Clark Fork River on Thursday was taken to the hospital after kayakers on the river helped her reach the shore, according to Missoula police.

The woman apparently jumped from the Higgins Avenue Bridge around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said. Kayakers on the nearby Brennan's Wave helped the woman to north shore of the river near the Orange Street Bridge, where emergency responders had staged in an open parking lot, Welsh said.

"She was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries but she was conscious and talking to first responders at the time of her transport," Welsh told the Missoulian.

Welsh said it was unknown why the woman jumped into the river. He also did not have any information on her age, but identified the woman as an adult.

Flooding season is still underway in the Clark Fork corridor as the U.S. Geological Survey reported the river at 13,3000 cubic feet per second above Missoula on Thursday. The historical median on May 28 is 9,230 cubic feet per second. A week ago, the chocolate-colored Clark Fork was running at 20,000 cfs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.