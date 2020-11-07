 Skip to main content
Police: Man dead after confrontation with Missoula police
Police: Man dead after confrontation with Missoula police

Emergency lights

A man was pronounced dead after he attacked a police officer with a knife and the officer shot him, according to a news release Saturday from the Missoula Police Department.

At roughly 5:25 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2300 block of Sherwood Lane for a report of a disturbance, the news release said.

"Responding officers were immediately confronted by a male armed with a knife. The male did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial responding officer.

"The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the male, who was later pronounced deceased."

No officers or other parties were injured during the incident, police said in the news release.

The matter is under investigation by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations, according to the news release. 

