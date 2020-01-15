One man was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Missoula’s Westside neighborhood.
By Wednesday evening, a city fire department crew was seen hosing the blood off the driveway through Hollywood Trailer Court after investigators from the state and city had gathered evidence and cleared the area.
The man’s condition was not released Wednesday. No officers were injured in the exchange.
Police responded to the trailer court near the corner of Cooley and North Russell streets at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm, said Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh. Officers arrived and encountered a man allegedly involved in the reported disturbance outside a home; the man was "immediately uncooperative" with officers, according to Welsh.
Officers tried speaking with the man for nearly an hour but at some point, “shots were fired,” and the man was injured, Welsh said. Officers attempted CPR at the scene before the man was transported to the hospital shortly after 11:30 a.m.
"There were other people inside the residence, however it was the one male who seemed focused on the officers and who they were engaged in the dialogue with," Welsh said.
Police and Missoula County sheriff’s deputies and Missoula Emergency Services Inc. were on scene as the investigation got underway. Because of the involvement of Missoula officers, Interim Police Chief Mike Colyer requested the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation assist in the probe.
Josh Koffler lives across the driveway from the man who was shot, but said he did not know him. He did, however, awake to the incident.
“I woke up to police telling him to drop his gun multiple times,” Koffler said. Koffler heard multiple gunshots and then saw officers apprehending the man, he said. He also tried to stay away from the windows during the incident.
Amanda Tucker, who lives farther down the trailer court, said that neighborhood is typically quiet. “I’m probably the loudest one when I turn up my music,” she said.
Tucker said she has lived in the trailer court since August.
Prior to fire department crews dousing the ground at the shooting scene, police had towed a silver Buick sedan with dealer plates and a large brown sheet of paper taped over the rear passenger window. The van next to where the Buick had been parked had bullet holes through the rear and side windows.
No further information was released by police Wednesday.