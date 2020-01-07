A 25-year-old Missoula man is being held on $250,000 for allegedly breaking into a stranger's home, sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in her bed, and strangling the family's dog.
Missoula police responded at 3 a.m. Monday to a home on the 3800 block of Mullan Road, where the man, later identified as Dirus Kane Jim, was still inside the home, according to charging documents filed Tuesday.
Residents of the home told officers they awoke to screams coming from inside the house. A man living at the house walked to the bathroom to find a stranger naked, with one hand cleaning his genitals and with the other gripped around the family dog's neck, the man told police.
The man struck Jim several times to separate him from the dog, according to court documents. He then left Jim in the bathroom while another member of the household called the police.
Officers spoke with the girl, who said she woke up to find a stranger in her bed, rubbing her with "his privates," touching her genitals and trying to kiss her. She began screaming only after he went into the bathroom, she told police.
Officers reported Jim was still in the bathroom when they arrived, wearing only black socks and a pink towel wrapped around his waist. A breath test showed his blood-alcohol content at .183, according to charging documents.
At his initial appearance on Tuesday, Jim hung his head low while Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway described the allegations that led to his charges: felony burglary, felony sexual assault and cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor.
Deputy County Attorney Megan Hansen requested Holloway set Jim's bail at $250,000. Holloway obliged, and set Jim's next hearing for Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. in Missoula County Justice Court.