You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: 'No credible' proof outside agitators en route to Missoula

Police: 'No credible' proof outside agitators en route to Missoula

{{featured_button_text}}
Counter protest in Missoula

Chris Lee, a contractor in Missoula, walks on West Broadway yelling at protesters on Tuesday evening. Protests about the killing of George Floyd and others in the black community continued into the evening. Lee, a moderate, said he was the subject of police brutality in Long Beach, California, when he was 16 and came to the protest because he wants  everyone's voices heard. "I am my own man," he said. "I am my own individual."

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Law enforcement has found no clear evidence that outside agitators seeking to cause destruction in the community are en route to Missoula's demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, city officials said Wednesday.

In a video posted to Youtube, Missoula Mayor John Engen and Police Chief Jaeson White said local law enforcement has been aware of such reports for several days, but nothing has turned up. 

"I'm happy to report, as of today, we have no credible intelligence that is true," White said in the video. 

Tensions flared, without tipping Missoula's demonstration into violence, Tuesday night as some arrived at the Missoula County Courthouse lawn with bulletproof vests and firearms. Members of the armed group who spoke with the Missoulian said they were there as "concerned citizens," referencing building damage and looting happening in other cities. 

A Facebook post claiming to have confirmed the Antifa, a protest group blamed for the destruction parallel to the protests, was published earlier Tuesday. That never happened, but perhaps served more as a bogeyman to stir up the demonstration.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News