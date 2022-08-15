 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police respond to attempted kidnapping at Western Montana Fair

  • 0

A young child was grabbed in an attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair on Friday.

According to a Missoula Police Department press release, a child's parent was taking a photo of them when a male suspect picked the child up and ran with the child in his arms.

The suspect, Robert Price, was pursued by police and set the child down, the press release stated. The child was physically unharmed and is safe. Price was arrested. 

The press release states that law enforcement was alerted to concerning behavior by Price at the fair earlier in the day.  

Two days prior, on Wednesday, Price was arrested by Missoula police on suspicion of assault with a weapon, animal cruelty and other charges, according to the press release. He was released on his own recognizance. 

Price is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday afternoon. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought ravages Iraq's southern marshes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News