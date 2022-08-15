Police respond to attempted kidnapping at Western Montana Fair

A young child was grabbed in an attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair on Friday.

According to a Missoula Police Department press release, a child's parent was taking a photo of them when a male suspect picked the child up and ran with the child in his arms.

The suspect, Robert Price, was pursued by police and set the child down, the press release stated. The child was physically unharmed and is safe. Price was arrested.

The press release states that law enforcement was alerted to concerning behavior by Price at the fair earlier in the day.

Two days prior, on Wednesday, Price was arrested by Missoula police on suspicion of assault with a weapon, animal cruelty and other charges, according to the press release. He was released on his own recognizance.

Price is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday afternoon.