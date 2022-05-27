Police respond to gunshot injury near Madison Street Bridge

Emergency crews responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound around noon Friday near the Madison Street Bridge.

A man entered a local business seeking help for a wound, according to the Missoula police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Broadway. After talking with the man, police determined the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. They located the gun and collected information from him.

There is no threat to public safety.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and all roads and walking bridges were open again at about 1 p.m.

