 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police respond to gunshot injury near Madison Street Bridge

  • 0

Emergency crews responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound around noon Friday near the Madison Street Bridge.

A man entered a local business seeking help for a wound, according to the Missoula police. 

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Broadway. After talking with the man, police determined the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. They located the gun and collected information from him. 

There is no threat to public safety.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and all roads and walking bridges were open again at about 1 p.m. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US's biggest gun lobby prepares for major gathering in shadow of mass shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News