Police respond to two car chases in Missoula early Saturday morning

Missoula police responded to two separate pursuits in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At about 12:35 a.m., Missoula police attempted a traffic stop on a grey GMC pickup on North Reserve Street. The pickup didn't stop and a pursuit began, a news release from Missoula police said. It ended shortly after when two suspects fled from the moving vehicle. Officers tried to create a perimeter but couldn't find either of the two people.

The pickup was seized for further investigation.

Missoula police request assistance from anyone with knowledge of the people suspected to be involved in the pursuit. Contact MPD at 406-552-6300 regarding case number 2022-7512, or Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip at 406-721-4444.

A few hours later, around 2:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a white Kia Forte passenger car driving erratically near Southwest Higgins Avenue, the news release said. The suspect was traveling at a high speed and failed to yield when officers tried to make a stop.

The driver's behavior caused a significant risk to public safety. The chase continued through the University District and over the Madison Street Bridge, according to the release. Police deployed "Stop Sticks" to halt the vehicle, which was eventually disabled near East Broadway Street and Easy Street.

One 18-year-old Missoula man was arrested in connection to the incident. His charges include criminal endangerment, assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence and other traffic offenses, the release said.

Police are seeking information from any individual who had to take driving action to avoid the white Kia Forte in the area of Southwest Higgins and the University District. Please call MPD at 406-552-6300 and reference case number 2022-7517.

