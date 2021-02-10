Police seek pizza robbery suspect

Police seek a white man who was described as about 5-foot-8, with no facial hair and no glasses, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black “puffy” coat and a black ski mask.

Officers responded to a call about the robbery at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A single employee was working at Blackjack Pizza, 2401 Brooks St., when the man walked in and asked for money from the cash register. The man showed the employee a “small handgun,” according to the release. The employee handed over the money and was not hurt. The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The Missoula Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen the incident, or knows something about it, to call Det. Guy Baker at (406) 396-3217.

