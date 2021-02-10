 Skip to main content
Police seek pizza robbery suspect
Possible robbery

Missoula police are searching the area around the 2400 block of Brooks Street for at least one suspect involved in a robbery on Tuesday at the Blackjack Pizza Restaurant.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Police seek a white man who was described as about 5-foot-8, with no facial hair and no glasses, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black “puffy” coat and a black ski mask.

Officers responded to a call about the robbery at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A single employee was working at Blackjack Pizza, 2401 Brooks St., when the man walked in and asked for money from the cash register. The man showed the employee a “small handgun,” according to the release. The employee handed over the money and was not hurt. The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The Missoula Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen the incident, or knows something about it, to call Det. Guy Baker at (406) 396-3217.

