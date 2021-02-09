 Skip to main content
Police seek robbery suspect near Trempers
Missoula police are searching the area around the 2400 block of Brooks Street for at least one suspect involved in a possible robbery on Tuesday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula police are searching for at least one suspect involved in a possible robbery at a restaurant on the 2400 block of Brooks Street.

The suspect is believed to be on foot in the Brooks-South-Russell vicinity, said Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department.

Welsh said a handgun may have been used in the incident, but said at the moment it doesn’t appear anyone was hurt during the incident.

This situation is developing and we will update you as more information becomes available.

