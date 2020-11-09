Police shooting of Missoula man sets off protests

Protesters holdings signs reading things like, "Stop using your guns," "Police reform NOW," and "His name was Kale Brown" gathered outside City Hall early Monday evening following the fatal police shooting of a Missoula resident, Jesse James Kale Brown, on Saturday night.
Police said Brown, 34, had attacked the officer who shot him with a knife. A gofundme page created by those close to Brown said he "suffered from a mental health crisis on the night he died, which prompted him to act poorly when confronted with police."
On Sunday afternoon and again on Monday, about 30 people gathered outside of City Hall to protest, demanding more transparency from the Missoula Police Department, information about the incident and the officers involved and an overhaul of the way agencies respond to mental health crises.
"Any time there's a use of force, especially deadly force, by our police department, we should have transparency and full disclosure about the incident and about the officers involved and what led to the use of force," said Andi Hoelzel, one of the protest's organizers.
The shooting Saturday is under investigation by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. The Missoula Police Department declined Monday to provide the Missoulian a copy of the police report from the incident pending the completion of that investigation. An email Monday from the DOJ noted police had responded to a partner or family member assault and first used a Taser but it had "no apparent effect." Police sent a news release Saturday night about the shooting and death but police and the DOJ have released few additional details since then.
Hoelzel said the immediate goal of demonstrating is to have the police department release the names of the officers involved as well as their conduct records.
In an email to the Missoulian on Monday, Mayor John Engen said, "I believe the officers involved in the tragic event over the weekend saved lives and performed their duties professionally. Unfortunately, the investigative process doesn't allow for evidence to be public until the investigation is complete, so I'll ask for patience from folks interested in this case as those jurisdictions do their work."
"Abhorring police brutality is among the many things most Missoulians agree on, including me," Engen said. He also said he appreciates "folks exercising their right to assemble and speak their minds, as well, and to hold us accountable any time we use force as a function of public safety."
Many protesters and community members who emailed the City Council or commented during a Monday meeting asked for alternative responses to crises and talked about reallocating funds from the police department's budget to other necessary community services, echoing discussions from earlier this summer.
"I am here because I think that we need to put more support and work into alternative crisis responses," Aubrey Pongluelert said at the protest Monday. "If there was a number that you could call for a mental health crisis hotline...I don't think that what happened on Friday would have happened."
A new mobile crisis response unit the city and Missoula County committed funding to this year is scheduled to begin responding to 911 calls for individuals in mental crises this week, but Pongluelert said there are many more organizations in need of funding that support people in a variety of ways before they reach a crisis.
However, during the council meeting Monday night, Engen said, "the nature of this call would never have gotten a response from our mobile crisis unit." He said more information will be forthcoming.
In an email Monday, DOJ spokesman John Barnes said officers responded to a 911 call Saturday "regarding an in-progress partner or family member assault at the 2300 block of Sherwood Lane." Upon entering the residence, Barnes said officers saw Brown holding a knife where other family members were present.
"He refused multiple orders by police to drop the knife," the DOJ said in a press release. "An officer deployed a Taser but it had no apparent effect on the suspect. The suspect then reportedly attacked one of the officers, who then shot the assailant."
Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White will speak about the investigation at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, the city said in a press release Monday. The time and details have yet to be announced.
"Any time that there is a police officer that kills another human being, we have questions about what was happening, what was the incident, and we can talk about that, and it's always complicated and unique but more important is the fact that there are so many other alternatives," Hoelzel said. "Not just in that moment, but in all of the days and weeks and months preceding that incident."
Earlier this summer and amid rallies for racial justice, Chief White said he was reviewing and suggesting changes to the department's use-of-force policy, and also announced plans to create an annual report for the public about the department's work. White said the report would include statistics on complaints and use-of-force allegations, and the department's calls for service, among other things.
Missoula Police Department public information officer Travis Welsh previously told the Missoulian that no recent use-of-force incidents that have been investigated have been deemed excessive. In other cities, people also have demonstrated against police killings and brutality, but Monday, Engen argued the situation in Missoula is different.
"It continues to be important not to conflate every incident with some of what we've seen at the national level. If we were in that position, in this case, my response to you would be much different," Engen said.
