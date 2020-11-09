Police shooting of Missoula man sets off protests

"He refused multiple orders by police to drop the knife," the DOJ said in a press release. "An officer deployed a Taser but it had no apparent effect on the suspect. The suspect then reportedly attacked one of the officers, who then shot the assailant."

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White will speak about the investigation at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, the city said in a press release Monday. The time and details have yet to be announced.

"Any time that there is a police officer that kills another human being, we have questions about what was happening, what was the incident, and we can talk about that, and it's always complicated and unique but more important is the fact that there are so many other alternatives," Hoelzel said. "Not just in that moment, but in all of the days and weeks and months preceding that incident."

Earlier this summer and amid rallies for racial justice, Chief White said he was reviewing and suggesting changes to the department's use-of-force policy, and also announced plans to create an annual report for the public about the department's work. White said the report would include statistics on complaints and use-of-force allegations, and the department's calls for service, among other things.