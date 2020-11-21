Police: Suspicious death now ruled homicide

The Missoula Police Department now says a "suspicious death" they were investigating on Friday appears to warrant homicide charges.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, police responded to an area just west of the Orange Street Bridge for a report of a found body. Officers determined the deceased person to be an elderly white male who appeared to be associated with a wheelchair found next to the body. Officers observed evidence of injury and learned a possible identity of the man, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Travis Welsh.

"As of 9 p.m. Friday evening, this case has been upgraded to 'homicide'," Welsh said in a press release. "Evidence and witness interviews gathered throughout the day have led investigators to believe the male victim was assaulted with some type of blunt object resulting in his death. A possible suspect was seen around 11 a.m. Friday morning, pushing the victim in his wheelchair, down toward the river trail behind the old Western Montana Clinic Building on W. Front St."

A witness who observed this event also described hearing a male yelling, “No!” at the same time, according to Welsh.

The suspect was last seen running back up toward W. Front St. without the victim. He is described as being male, wearing a red jacket or hoodie and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area in the time of the incident or who heard anything to call Det. Guy Baker at 406-552-6284.

