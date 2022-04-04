 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police, SWAT respond to shots fired in Missoula

Howell Street

Missoula Police negotiators and a SWAT team have responded to an incident on the 700 block of Howell Street northwest of the Orange Street freeway exit Monday morning.

 Tom Bauer

Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 5 a.m. Monday. Officers have set up a safety perimeter and are asking people to avoid the area.

As of about 10:30 a.m., a SWAT team was on scene with Missoula police and negotiators. 

“It’s still evolving,” Arnold said at 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Arnold said officers believed the danger was contained to the house inside the perimeter, and not elsewhere in the neighborhood, with one suspect involved.

This story will be updated.

