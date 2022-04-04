Police, SWAT respond to shots fired in Missoula

Missoula Police negotiators and a SWAT team have responded to an incident on the 700 block of Howell Street northwest of the Orange Street freeway exit Monday morning.

Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 5 a.m. Monday. Officers have set up a safety perimeter and are asking people to avoid the area.

As of about 10:30 a.m., a SWAT team was on scene with Missoula police and negotiators.

“It’s still evolving,” Arnold said at 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Arnold said officers believed the danger was contained to the house inside the perimeter, and not elsewhere in the neighborhood, with one suspect involved.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.