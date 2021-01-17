Politics Pop: Caras Park improvements, stormwater project

This week, the City of Missoula decided to consolidate upcoming construction projects in Caras Park focused on stormwater and park improvements as a way to limit disruption to park visitors and save money. On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council's Public Works committee amended the contract for the Caras Park stormwater project that adds $71,287 for park improvements.
Nathan McLeod, the city's park and trail design and development specialist, said that combining the projects will save the city about $100,000 and limit disturbance for park visitors. Construction for both projects is expected to begin in the late summer or fall of 2021, McLeod said.
"Timing of the park improvements with the stormwater project will limit closure of the park to one season," McLeod said. "It makes sense to tie in this with the Higgins Avenue Bridge project which is already causing significant impacts to the park. And additionally, due to COVID, it's unlikely that we'll be holding large gatherings or events in Caras Park this summer, making this an ideal time to begin construction."
In an effort to improve the water quality of the Clark Fork River, the stormwater project will add an infiltration gallery to infrastructure in Caras Park that will divert some stormwater to an area where it can percolate into the ground instead of getting discharged directly into surface water, Andy Schultz, an utility engineer for the city, told the Missoulian. The addition of the infiltration gallery is the second phase of the Caras Park stormwater project. The first phase, completed in fall 2017, involved installation of a device called a hydrodynamic separator that removes oils, trash and debris that wash off the streets from the water.
"What this allows us to do is (filter) the first half-inch of rain that carries a vast majority of the pollutants," Schultz said. "It'll go through the hydrodynamic separator to get some of the pollutants out and then it'll basically be finished off by going to this infiltration gallery so the water that's discharging to the Clark Fork will be much cleaner and better for aquatic life."
The park improvements, which are part of the North Riverside Parks and Trails master plan, will include improvements to the Caras Park amphitheater, updates to Ron's River Trail and the leveling of a mound in Caras Park to make room for a multi-use lawn. McLeod said the flat lawn, which will sit atop the stormwater infiltration gallery, will be a space for people to lay in the sun or throw a Frisbee.
The $71,287 for park improvements will be funded by the city, private fundraising and a $10,000 contribution from the Missoula Downtown Foundation, the Downtown Business Improvement District, respectively, and $5,000 from the Missoula Downtown Association, according to city documents. McLeod said the park improvements will add capacity for future events in Caras Park, which generate revenue for the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
"I think this is one of the best examples we've seen of fiscal responsibility and efficiencies and effectiveness all rolled into one package," Missoula City Council member Heather Harp said in a Public Works committee meeting on Wednesday. "And I think due to the timing of what we're facing as a community, this is just a great opportunity to make use of some really quiet downtime in the Caras Park area."
Missoula County Commissioners opposed a proposal that would allow motorized winter access in the Great Burn/Hoodoo roadless area in a letter to the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forest.
In the letter, commissioners said that they do not believe the wildlands near Missoula County are an appropriate location for motorized winter recreation opportunities, as proposed in the NPCNF Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Commissioners said in the letter that the Great Burn is important to the conservation of native fish and wildlife species, as well as maintaining valuable ecosystem services.
The letter noted that the Great Burn is an important area for the conservation of native fish and wildlife species, and a popular location for a number of non-motorized recreational opportunities such as hiking, backpacking, wildlife watching and fly-fishing.
"We believe there are more suitable locations for motorized winter use and would be interested in working together to address the needs of recreation communities in ways that do not negatively impact wildlife populations that are already subject to increasing habitat fragmentation, the stressors of climate change and increasing recreation pressure on our wild areas," the letter read.
The Trinity affordable housing project is nearly ready to break ground on construction. Missoula County Commissioners gave final plat approval to the project on Thursday, and Heather McMilin, Homeword housing development director, said project designers have prepared bid documents and that Headwaters Construction will manage the bidding to sub-contractors.
Once the bids are back, housing partners working on the project will be able to evaluate costs and secure the financing package. McMilin said she hopes to secure the financing package by the end of February and said that construction will begin soon after.
The project will include 130 permanently affordable housing units and a Navigation Center to help people dealing with housing issues.