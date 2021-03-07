Politics Pop: City cemetery plan outlined, Mike Nugent announces Ward 4 City Council run

Nugent is the vice president and managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties and a University of Montana alumni. He also serves on the United Way of Missoula County Board of Directors and is a commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority board.

The Ward 4 city councilors are Amber Sherrill and Jesse Ramos. Sherrill began her four-year term on Jan. 6, 2020 and Ramos' term will expire in January of 2022.

"I've always been interested, admired people who are willing to put their hat in the ring and actually serve the public in elected capacity," Nugent said. "I've been adjacent to a lot of this stuff for the last decade ... it just seemed like the right time to jump in and help make some extra decisions that can help Missoulians, especially in the area of the housing crisis."

Nugent mentioned housing, growth plans and zoning all as important decisions Missoula will have to continue to make in the future. The city needs to bring in more housing inventory in a "responsible way, but quicker" and must get creative with public-private partnerships, he said.

He also mentioned any decisions Missoula makes need to factor in environmental concerns and make sure the city is protecting what he called one of the primary reasons people live in the Garden City.