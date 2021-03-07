Politics Pop: City cemetery plan outlined, Mike Nugent announces Ward 4 City Council run

An updated plan for the Missoula City Cemetery was approved by the Missoula Parks and Conservation committee on Wednesday.
It will help provide strategic guidance for the cemetery, which was formed in 1884 after buying 14 acres of land from the railroad. Of the 80 acres of land, around 50 have been developed and plotted for burials.
The other 30 acres serve as a buffer. Parts are used by the Public Works Street Division for storage of equipment and materials.
The plan is simply strategic and does not include commitment of financial resources. It does, however, provide guidance for future funding requests.
"The plan evaluates infrastructure condition and needs, identifies long-term land and needs for the cemetery, looks at community values of cemetery, both as an operating cemetery as well as the historical values and values of greenspace," said Public Works director Jeremy Keene. "Finally, it provides some actionable steps for us to ensure that the cemetery continues to remain relevant and sustainable in our community."
The plan said the cemetery has 7,085 unsold graves and 315 unsold niches. Sales on plots have averaged out to about 35.4 graves and 19.6 niches per year, which at current rates means the cemetery would have plots available for around 200 years.
Larry Sloan, who is part of the consultant group LF Sloan that helped develop the strategic plan with the city, said that around 75% of Montanans opt for cremation over burial. This has driven down the need for cemetery grave space.
The plan also noted that revenues for the cemetery have increased over the past 11 years. In fiscal years 2018 and 2019, average revenue was $115,146 and average annual expenses were $620,785.
There are 30 undeveloped acres of land owned by the city adjacent to the cemetery.
The plan suggests that the city divest around 22 acres of that undeveloped land to the east of the cemetery, though a small eastern sliver of land between the cemetery and potentially divested land would be kept as a buffer. The remainder of the 30 acres of undeveloped land are to the south of the most recently developed area and would be kept by the city.
Several projects were suggested in the plan, including decorative frontage fencing and an entry gate on the property, a privacy wall to the west of the cemetery, new plantings on the north boundary and a new multi-use cemetery building.
The cemetery building could potentially include a lobby and work stations, restrooms, a managers office, conference and break rooms, as well a storage room and a multipurpose space that could potentially be used as a chapel. A rough monetary estimate of that building comes out to around $720,000.
***
In local election news, Mike Nugent announced his candidacy for Missoula City Council, Ward 4 this week.
Nugent is the vice president and managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties and a University of Montana alumni. He also serves on the United Way of Missoula County Board of Directors and is a commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority board.
The Ward 4 city councilors are Amber Sherrill and Jesse Ramos. Sherrill began her four-year term on Jan. 6, 2020 and Ramos' term will expire in January of 2022.
"I've always been interested, admired people who are willing to put their hat in the ring and actually serve the public in elected capacity," Nugent said. "I've been adjacent to a lot of this stuff for the last decade ... it just seemed like the right time to jump in and help make some extra decisions that can help Missoulians, especially in the area of the housing crisis."
Nugent mentioned housing, growth plans and zoning all as important decisions Missoula will have to continue to make in the future. The city needs to bring in more housing inventory in a "responsible way, but quicker" and must get creative with public-private partnerships, he said.
He also mentioned any decisions Missoula makes need to factor in environmental concerns and make sure the city is protecting what he called one of the primary reasons people live in the Garden City.
"I honestly think that how Missoula grows is just a constant decision. How we look at housing and how we work on those things are constant and the city has done a lot of good things working towards good policy," Nugent said. "We're going to need to look at zoning again, sooner rather than later in my opinion, and make sure that we're in a place where our zoning meets with what our growth plan and our intentions are around things like that."
***
The Missoula County commissioners are accepting applications for a vacant term on the Seeley Lake Community Council, a release from the county announced on Wednesday.
The term would run through May 31, 2021, and would automatically be renewed to a new three-year term because the vacancy is so short.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2. The Seeley Lake Community council has seven members who must be registered voters within the Seeley Lake School District.
Partial terms do not count against term limits and members of the council are "elected to advance and promote the interests and welfare of the residents of the Seeley Lake community by providing useful, beneficial and helpful information for Missoula County commissioners to consider in their decision-making process," the release said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com