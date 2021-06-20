Politics Pop: Committee pushes through Remington Flats sewer project

Missoula City Council voted to approve a contract with Zootown Investments, LLC for a sewer project in the Remington Flats area this week.
The project is part of the expected pattern of growth in the areas within and around the Mullan BUILD project. The Sx͏ʷtpqyen (S-wh-tip-KAYN) Area is expected to grow significantly over the next 30 years, perhaps adding as many as 17,000 residents.
Currently, a smaller water main and sewer system is required to service the planned Remington Flats subdivision. Heron's Landing and McNett Flats are two other subdivision development projects in the immediate vicinity.
To help plan for increased usage following more development in the future, the city will build more sewage and water capacity than is currently needed.
"Basically the idea is when the city recognizes there's more of a regional benefit, we're willing to upsize the sewer main or water main. And we're willing to pay for that increase," Ross Mollenhauer, the city's engineering manager, told the Public Works committee this week.
The city's contract is for $238,008 and pays the difference of installing larger water and sewer mains than would be required. Developers are paying for the rest of the construction.
Approximately half the money will come from the Water Development Fund while the rest will come from the Sewer Development Fund.
Missoula Connect funding
Missoula's Long Range Transportation Plan — also known as Missoula Connect — got an additional injection of funds for planning purposes.
Nelson-Nygaard has the contract, which was originally worth $335,438 when it was signed in 2019. Wednesday's approved request granted an additional $150,000 to the project. The funds are not coming from the city's general budget, but are federal dollars distributed through the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Goals of the plan include making the city more walkable and cyclist-friendly, including adding more bike lanes and trails. Nelson-Nygaard was hired to sort through what the public wants and come up with an overall plan to meet Missoula's growing transportation needs.
Much of the work also deals with the community's climate goals, with an emphasis on non-motorized transportation. Other road projects could be added into the plan, which is not finalized.
The pandemic interrupted the plan, which is part of why the company is asking for more money.
"We began work on Missoula Connect in late December 2019 and had to shift elements of our project approach and work plan in response to COVID-19," a Nelson-Nygaard memo to the city said. "Due to the pandemic and resulting changes to the project schedule, our work is continuing for several months longer than planned. Beyond the longer project duration, we have also expended more budget than anticipated, largely due to greater levels of effort."
Trust Montana to launch pilot program
A local nonprofit community land trust is opening its grant application process on June 28.
Trust Montana says it will provide grants up to $80,000 for income-qualified home buyers. The program was developed in partnership with Missoula County. Federal dollars have been allocated by the county and the Montana Department of Commerce.
According to a release from Trust Montana, in the program an "income qualified buyer will search for a home on the market and the HOME funds will be used to pay down the total cost." The buyer must have a household income at or below 80% of the median income in the area.
Trust Montana will own the land, while the homeowner will own the home itself, as well as improvements on the property. The nonprofit claims it will keep mortgage costs low and that the home will remain affordable in "perpetuity."
The nonprofit said it is searching for local homeowners who would be interested in selling their home to an income-qualified family. An informational Zoom meeting will be held on June 28 and applications will be due by Aug. 20.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com