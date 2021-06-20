Politics Pop: Committee pushes through Remington Flats sewer project

Missoula Connect funding

Missoula's Long Range Transportation Plan — also known as Missoula Connect — got an additional injection of funds for planning purposes.

Nelson-Nygaard has the contract, which was originally worth $335,438 when it was signed in 2019. Wednesday's approved request granted an additional $150,000 to the project. The funds are not coming from the city's general budget, but are federal dollars distributed through the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Goals of the plan include making the city more walkable and cyclist-friendly, including adding more bike lanes and trails. Nelson-Nygaard was hired to sort through what the public wants and come up with an overall plan to meet Missoula's growing transportation needs.

Much of the work also deals with the community's climate goals, with an emphasis on non-motorized transportation. Other road projects could be added into the plan, which is not finalized.

The pandemic interrupted the plan, which is part of why the company is asking for more money.