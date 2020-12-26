Politics Pop: County calls budget 'healthy' despite COVID-19 expenses

Missoula County employees say that they anticipate the county's budget will be "very healthy" by the end of the year, despite millions spent on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's because all of the county's expenses related to COVID-19 are expected to be covered by reimbursements through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Federal Emergency Management Administration Public Assistance grant program, said Missoula County chief financial officer Andrew Czorny.
"I don't think we're going to have any deficits in our budgets at all," Czorny said.
As of Nov. 1, the Missoula City-County Health Department had spent about $4.5 million on its COVID-19 response, and other departments had spent about $700,000.
The Missoula City-County Health Department incurred the majority of the expenses due to the need to hire more staff across the board, especially for roles to help with contact tracing and testing. Other expenses covered things like Plexiglas for workplace shielding, temporary worker salaries, testing, disinfectants and personal protective equipment.
Czorny said that all of those expenses are reimbursable by the CARES Act, and that Missoula County has received about $1.6 million in reimbursements to date. The county expects that it will get paid for the remainder of the costs by the end of the year, and Czorny said many of those costs have already been approved for reimbursement.
The bills included the Sleepy Inn non-congregate shelter, which totaled about $680,000 as of Nov. 1, and about $300,000 for the county's Emergency Operations Center. FEMA will cover 75% of those costs, said Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management.
"When we have either a local presidential disaster declaration or a national presidential disaster declaration, like we're in right now, the Public Assistance Program becomes available to local governments to assist in their response to said emergency," Beck said.
At the onset of the pandemic in March, county officials worried that COVID-19 expenses would have a significant impact on the county's budget. That would have been true if Congress had not passed the CARES Act because pandemic-related costs incurred by the Missoula City-County Health Department are not eligible for FEMA reimbursements.
Beck explained that FEMA is a relatively young federal agency that typically deals with disasters such as fires, floods and hurricanes, and that the agency was not set up for responding to pandemics.
The CARES Act expires on Dec. 31, but a new pandemic-relief bill that Congress passed Monday includes about $20 billion for FEMA, which Beck said may help cover expenses for contact-tracing and testing.
"We're hopeful that with this new stimulus, that FEMA will take a more proactive seat in some of those legitimate responses to this pandemic, but we don't know yet," Beck said.
Chris Lounsbury, the county's chief administrative officer, said there is still a lot of unknown that comes with the new stimulus package, and added that the costs for contact-tracing and testing might be borne by local government if they are not covered by FEMA. Even if they are covered by FEMA, the county will have to pick up 25% of the cost because the federal agency only reimburses for 75% of eligible costs.
At the $17,000 per day "burn rate" that the Missoula City-County Health Department projected to keep their pandemic response going, Lounsbury said that's a lot of money.
Up until the end of the year, the remaining 25% of costs not covered by FEMA reimbursements were being covered by the state of Montana using CARES Act funding.
"Going forward, with no CARES Act funding, at a minimum, we need to look at not only our current operations having to absorb that 25%," Lounsbury said. "But if FEMA continues to not fund some of those health department activities, it will be a substantial issue."