Politics Pop: County calls budget 'healthy' despite COVID-19 expenses

Missoula County employees say that they anticipate the county's budget will be "very healthy" by the end of the year, despite millions spent on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's because all of the county's expenses related to COVID-19 are expected to be covered by reimbursements through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Federal Emergency Management Administration Public Assistance grant program, said Missoula County chief financial officer Andrew Czorny.

"I don't think we're going to have any deficits in our budgets at all," Czorny said.

As of Nov. 1, the Missoula City-County Health Department had spent about $4.5 million on its COVID-19 response, and other departments had spent about $700,000.

The Missoula City-County Health Department incurred the majority of the expenses due to the need to hire more staff across the board, especially for roles to help with contact tracing and testing. Other expenses covered things like Plexiglas for workplace shielding, temporary worker salaries, testing, disinfectants and personal protective equipment.