Politics Pop: Elections Office sees record ballot return, South Fifth and Sixth streets' makeover complete

The Missoula County Elections Office received one ballot every 13 seconds on Tuesday, when voters returned over 4,000 ballots through the county's drive-thru drop-off location, Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said in a press conference. The county is on track for record-setting numbers for the ballot return rate for the Nov. 3 election, he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Seaman said the county had 88,995 registered voters, and had sent over 76,000 ballots to voters. However, the number of active ballots for voters in Missoula County changes on a daily basis as mailed ballots are voided for voters who opt to vote in-person, or for voters who have moved, he said. As of Thursday, the county had a 24% voter turnout based on the ballots it had received from the 76,000 ballots it sent out.

"Right now, at 24% of our ballots received, we're on track towards a record setting turnout for this election," Seaman said during the press conference. "And that's exactly what we want to see: voters voting, having the most turnout we've had, and done in the safest and healthiest way for voters."