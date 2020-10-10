Politics Pop: Federal building update, elections reminders and COVID inspections

"They were right, we’re racists, but not for the reasons claimed," Slotnick wrote. "...This system where the virtue of your birth almost absolutely determines your eventual wealth and achievement is racist. We all were born into this system and benefit from it every day." He wrote that eventually he hopes political efforts like the policy will not be needed, but said "we have a lot of work to do."

County staff who proposed the policy last week said it would help "level the playing field" for businesses that have historically been disadvantaged due to diminished capital and credit opportunities compared to other businesses in the same field that are not owned by people of color, women, or people with disabilities. The county has not yet set a date to vote on the policy.

Missoula County is seeking funding for a temporary attorney to help with increased needs due to COVID-19, which has reduced staffing capacity in the County Attorney's Office, the county's grants administrator Nancy Rittel told commissioners this week. Rittel said the county is applying for a grant from the Montana Board of Crime Control to support the position.