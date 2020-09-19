Politics Pop: Gas stations phase in new tax

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County's 2-cent per gallon gas tax went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 15, but drivers might not see an immediate price change. That’s because it’s a retailer tax, meaning gas stations are responsible for paying two cents per gallon for every gallon sold.

“I would expect that as retailers start paying this tax and seeing it and paying more attention to it, they'll slowly up their prices,” Missoula County Treasurer Tyler Gernant told the Missoulian. “But ultimately, it's a competitive industry, and they try and price their gas to remain competitive so I would imagine that it will phase in over time, countywide.”

Missoula County voters passed the tax in June in a nearly split vote with 51% or 22,059 voters, supporting the tax while 49%, or 21,140 voters, opposed it. The revenue generated from the tax will pay for repair, maintenance and construction of roads in the city and county.

The tax will generate an estimated $1.1 million, which will be split evenly between the city and county, and will also be used to help get matching grants from the federal government.