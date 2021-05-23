Politics Pop: Housing takes center stage of city, county decisions

The Missoula consolidated planning board voted 8-0 in favor of the rezone at a meeting earlier this month.

Invermere subdivision

Council also discussed the Invermere subdivision in the Miller Creek neighborhood on Monday. Long-planned to be annexed by the city, the project will include 19 new lots between 10,000 and 20,000 square feet.

The petitioner, Drake Lemm, is represented by Gilbert Larson of Gilbert Larson Engineering and Surveying. They are asking the city to annex the subdivision and zone it as low-density residential.

There will be parkland added and the engineering firm said improving the subdivision's green space would be a top priority, which will be included in a project to improve roads and other infrastructure prior to structures being built.

"It was actually the developers' intent to build the park last year, in 2019," Larson said. "It has taken significantly longer than we thought it would to get park master plans approved through both the county and the city."

Councilor Stacie Anderson told Larson it was "disingenuous" to blame Parks and Rec and the city for the delay and asked him if they were willing to submit a revised schedule. Larson did say they would work with Parks and Recreation to put one together.