Politics Pop: Housing takes center stage of city, county decisions

City and county officials focused on housing last week, an issue that continues to plague the Garden City.
An organized effort at City Council's May 17 meeting led to nearly a dozen public comments on affordable housing and homelessness.
At the same meeting, councilors voted to approve a rezone on River Road in Missoula to allow for increased housing density on a 38,420-square-foot property.
In a presentation, officials said the rezone request goes along with Missoula growth policy. There are four homes on the site and the developer, Josh Eder, is asking for a total of seven units.
Eder is in the process of selling the property to new owners, but said on May 12 there are no plans to immediately tear down buildings or evict tenants.
"I lived at this residence the first year of my life and then later in college. This property has been in my family for (nearly) 50 years," Eder said. "Personally, I've been part of affordable housing nonprofits in Missoula for eight or nine years and I have 20 years in the nonprofit arena.
"And I tell you that because I have a strong passion, strong feelings for housing. Currently, I have two residents that have been there for about 15 to 20 years respectively, both of them are going to be staying in their current locations."
The Missoula consolidated planning board voted 8-0 in favor of the rezone at a meeting earlier this month.
Invermere subdivision
Council also discussed the Invermere subdivision in the Miller Creek neighborhood on Monday. Long-planned to be annexed by the city, the project will include 19 new lots between 10,000 and 20,000 square feet.
The petitioner, Drake Lemm, is represented by Gilbert Larson of Gilbert Larson Engineering and Surveying. They are asking the city to annex the subdivision and zone it as low-density residential.
There will be parkland added and the engineering firm said improving the subdivision's green space would be a top priority, which will be included in a project to improve roads and other infrastructure prior to structures being built.
"It was actually the developers' intent to build the park last year, in 2019," Larson said. "It has taken significantly longer than we thought it would to get park master plans approved through both the county and the city."
Councilor Stacie Anderson told Larson it was "disingenuous" to blame Parks and Rec and the city for the delay and asked him if they were willing to submit a revised schedule. Larson did say they would work with Parks and Recreation to put one together.
"I would like to be able to give the residents who are currently there, who are very anxious for their park, reassurance that you guys have lined up all the additional subcontractors and do intend to complete the park this growing (season) or park development season because this is now the second improvements agreement that we have entered into as the previous one expired," Anderson said.
"And we put a new one in place to get us through January of 2022. And just want to be able to tell the residents who are anxious for their park that all of the subcontracting is also lined up and that they (can) look forward to a completed park."
Hogan Senior Living
Finally, on Monday, the city also approved a permit to allow group housing for seniors to move forward. The Hogan Senior Living project will allow for up to 51 residents to share common areas and kitchens, but will have private bathrooms and some capacity for cooking in individual units.
Mike Robinson, the developer, told the Missoulian last week the project is to provide affordable living for seniors and found support within both the city and nonprofit sector.
Bonner Homes West
In county business, the Health Board approved a request by Bonner Homes West LLC, to allow 19 homes in Bonner to continue to use their own septic systems and not connect to the city.
This will allow a project to move forward that seeks to split up a larger property into individual units for sale. IMEG is also assisting with this project.
The homes were built in 1925 and are not arranged in a way that would allow them to easily connect to city services. If centralized sewer was added, connection lines would have to be drilled or excavated through Highway 200.
Vaccine rates
At the Health Board meeting on Thursday, county officials also said COVID-19 trends were moving in the right direction.
Missoula County reported 54,121 people have been fully vaccinated and 111,802 doses have been given out county-wide.
Vaccine appointments are also now open to 12- to 15-year-olds. Missoula Health Officer Ellen Leahy said around 5,000 people in Missoula fit into that age group and Missoula County Public Schools had a vaccination clinic this week that delivered more than 1,000 shots to that population.
There are currently 61 active COVID-19 cases in Missoula and 932 statewide. No Missoula County residents are hospitalized at this time with COVID-19, according to county data.
Leahy said the 20- to 29-year-old population has been an area of concern, as they comprise 28.6% of active Missoula cases, the highest of any age group.
Fort Missoula grant
The Historic Museum at Fort Missoula has received a $533,000 grant from the National Parks Service.
The program is called the 2021 Japanese American Confinement Sites grant. Nationally, it will fund 22 preservation, restoration and education projects.
"The grant will improve the museum’s ability to serve our community, increase tourism and honor the 2,200 men of Japanese and Italian descent who were wrongly imprisoned at Fort Missoula during the war," a news release said.
Fort Missoula is the largest intact World War II internment site in the country.
“Our selection for this grant will allow Missoula County and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to increase our efforts to preserve and interpret the most intact internment or incarceration camp in the United States,” said Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director of the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula.
“As our country continues to grapple with issues of social justice, it’s important for museums and cultural institutions to remain beacons of truth and places where our community can reflect on our history, both good and bad, and learn important lessons from the past.”
