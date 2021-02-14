Politics Pop: Lowell Elementary community center inches toward reality

The City of Missoula is partnering with Missoula County Public Schools to develop a neighborhood community center at Lowell Elementary School. The center will provide learning opportunities for all ages, after-school activities and a variety of social services for the Northside/Westside neighborhood.
The community school strategy aims to improve student success by providing "wrap-around" services to students, families and neighbors. Community-based schools exist in other parts of the nation but this would be the first of its kind in Missoula.
The City Council's Parks and Conservation Committee approved an agreement Wednesday between the city and school district that outlines the partnership. It will come before the full council for vote at it's next meeting on Monday, Feb. 22.
Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said she feels the center will help bring a healthier, more successful environment to the area without gentrification.
"We are making a true investment in equity in a school, a group of students, their families, and the people who live in and around that school the Northside and Westside who have an immense amount of pride about their school and their neighborhood," Gaukler said.
Elements incorporated in community-based schools such as family and community engagement have been shown to improve outcomes for children in high-poverty communities. A similar model at Union Public Schools in Oklahoma was shown to have narrowed the achievement gap between low-income students and their more affluent peers.
Lowell and numerous community partners have already started providing some services such as after-school programming and a food pantry with support from the Missoula Food Bank. Parks and Recreation has worked with the school to use money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide child care and support to Lowell Students, as well as students at Franklin Elementary.
"These programs have been super-well received," Gaukler said. "We have been having significant participation from families that we typically have not seen, we are seeing a lot of children of essential workers who have no choice but to have their kids taken care of somewhere."
Missoula County adopted zoning regulations this week that require any cryptocurrency mining operation in Missoula County to offset 100% of its electrical consumption by purchasing or developing enough new renewable energy.
This zone overlay approved by Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday regulates where cryptocurrency mining operations can be located within the county and outlines conditions they must meet. The new zoning aims to mitigate the high energy usage, noise pollution and disposal of electronic waste caused by cryptocurrency mining operations.
Diana Maneta, sustainability program manager for the county, said the amount of energy used by Bitcoin mining operations globally is currently at an all-time high because energy usage roughly tracks the price of Bitcoin, which is also at an all-time high. The University of Cambridge estimated that the global energy use of Bitcoin mining operations tops 100 terawatt hours of electricity per year, or more electricity than is used by many entire countries the size of the Netherlands or Argentina.
Missoula County's new zoning overlay states that the high energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining operations runs counter to Missoula County’s objective to reduce its contribution to climate change. Maneta said countering that goal with the high energy use of the industry led to the development of the condition that requires any new or expanded cryptocurrency mining to bring new renewable energy onto the grid with it.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is accepting comments on proposed changes to COVID-19 restrictions. The changes include increasing group sizes for events, removing capacity limits except to meet distancing requirements and removing some restrictions on businesses. The mask mandate will remain in place for Missoula County.
The recommendations to roll back some restrictions come as the county's incident rate of daily new COVID-19 cases (the number of cases per 100,000 people for a 7-day average) has dropped below 25 for two weeks.
Public comments can be submitted through the Resident Feedback Portal on missoulainfo.com now through Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Public comment can also be made during the Board of Health's virtual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18 beginning at 12:15 p.m. Information on how to attend the meeting can be found at ci.missoula.mt.us.
Missoula County and the City of Missoula released a draft of a plan to move toward a goal of 100% clean electricity for the Missoula urban area by 2030. The city and county are accepting comments on the plan until 5 p.m. on March 1. It is available at engagemissoula.com.
The city and county drafted the plan with NorthWestern Energy. It includes several projects such as developing a “green tariff,” which will give NorthWestern Energy customers the choice to purchase power from newly developed solar or wind farms, a community solar project and pilots of new rate structures that could help facilitate a transition to an electric grid.
The county, city and NorthWestern Energy will be required to report annually on their progress in implementing the plan, and some projects will also require approval by the Montana Public Service Commission.
Missoula County and the City of Missoula also recently committed to work with the cities of Bozeman and Helena to pursue a green tariff, which refers to the price charged for clean electricity. Missoula elected officials have said implementing the plans will require working with various stakeholders.
The Missoula City Council approved Monday the sale and transfer of land in Missoula's Northside neighborhood for the single-largest, permanently affordable, ownership-based housing development in Montana history.
The full council approved the sale of a 6-acre city-owned parcel to a private-sector partner, Goodworks Ventures of Missoula, which is doing business on this project as Ravara Development.
Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg said the moment was "historic" for the neighborhood and said that 10 years ago, attorneys who represented the party for the cleanup argued for commercial zoning in the area. The attorneys said the area was undesirable to live in after the closure of the White Pine Sash manufacturing plant and argued that as former employees vacated the area, the railroad would be a deterrent to future residents.
The city pushed for cleanup and pointed out that property was adjacent to a park and residential neighborhood, close to downtown and the Northside, and flanked to the north by recent resident residential development.
"I think the outcome of what will happen here and what all these partners have brought to the table is just the best possible thing that I could have imagined 10 years ago so I appreciate everyone who's made this possible," City Councilwoman Heidi West said.