Politics Pop: Lowell Elementary community center inches toward reality

Lowell and numerous community partners have already started providing some services such as after-school programming and a food pantry with support from the Missoula Food Bank. Parks and Recreation has worked with the school to use money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide child care and support to Lowell Students, as well as students at Franklin Elementary.

"These programs have been super-well received," Gaukler said. "We have been having significant participation from families that we typically have not seen, we are seeing a lot of children of essential workers who have no choice but to have their kids taken care of somewhere."

Missoula County adopted zoning regulations this week that require any cryptocurrency mining operation in Missoula County to offset 100% of its electrical consumption by purchasing or developing enough new renewable energy.

This zone overlay approved by Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday regulates where cryptocurrency mining operations can be located within the county and outlines conditions they must meet. The new zoning aims to mitigate the high energy usage, noise pollution and disposal of electronic waste caused by cryptocurrency mining operations.