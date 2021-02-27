Politics Pop: McNett Flats discussed in committee, easement approved by Missoula County

Missoula land use, park land and several other concerns were raised in a committee meeting last week as the plan for the McNett Flats subdivision pushed forward.
Most of the Missoula City Council's Land Use and Planning Committee meeting revolved around the subdivision proposal, which will be picked up by City Council next week. Developers are awaiting city approval for annexation of the property, which is 20.21 acres that lies north of where George Elmer Drive ends in the Mullan area of western Missoula.
Residents are concerned about what exactly would be built in the mixed-use residential and commercial zone that is under consideration. There is not a specific plan for what buildings — whether that be single-family homes, apartments or commercial structures — would be included. Walkability concerns were also raised in the meeting.
While developers would like to move quickly, some councilors want the city to be able to approve each part of the project separately. Several councilors requested more information on the topic.
City Council discussed the idea of a large park near the proposed subdivision. Currently, 44 Ranch Park is the closest in the area.
Missoula is in the midst of a serious housing crisis, which has also been at the forefront of the process and perhaps is driving the quickness of the decision-making process.
"I feel like, as a community, we have made a very intentional decision that this space be developed with high density for one thing, and then hopefully (it's) a community that's livable, that has structure that provides services for future residents," councilor Heidi West said. "So we aren't creating car-centric, new pockets of development. I think what's important to me in this is that we actually realize sustainability for the residents that live there.
"I feel like we're making, not necessarily a trade off, because this is prime agricultural land that we've decided is also a prime location for development and I guess I would like that to be maximized."
Storm water easement
On Tuesday, Missoula County Commissioners approved the assignment of a storm water drainage easement at 5600 Expressway.
The land in the area was annexed by the City of Missoula in 2018, but the parks and green spaces are still under the jurisdiction of Missoula County and required approval by the board.
The city felt it needed to control the easement to approve a development in the area, which is within Momont Industrial Park near Missoula International Airport. The approval of the easement was unanimous.
Missoula County vaccinations
The newly endorsed Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be a game changer for vaccinations and could be approved as early as this weekend.
The most commonly used vaccines in the United States are two-shot doses from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna. Two shots, however, have caused logistical hurdles and take up large quantities of freezer space.
Simple math dictates a one-shot vaccine could be deployed faster and more vaccine in the pipeline means more people can be vaccinated.
"It elicits a similar protective response and in terms of preventing hospitalizations and deaths, it's just as effective as the other two that are out there," Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy told the Missoulian. "So it is as effective as the other two for doing that and you can do it with one dose."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com