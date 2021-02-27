Politics Pop: McNett Flats discussed in committee, easement approved by Missoula County

Missoula land use, park land and several other concerns were raised in a committee meeting last week as the plan for the McNett Flats subdivision pushed forward.

Most of the Missoula City Council's Land Use and Planning Committee meeting revolved around the subdivision proposal, which will be picked up by City Council next week. Developers are awaiting city approval for annexation of the property, which is 20.21 acres that lies north of where George Elmer Drive ends in the Mullan area of western Missoula.

Residents are concerned about what exactly would be built in the mixed-use residential and commercial zone that is under consideration. There is not a specific plan for what buildings — whether that be single-family homes, apartments or commercial structures — would be included. Walkability concerns were also raised in the meeting.

While developers would like to move quickly, some councilors want the city to be able to approve each part of the project separately. Several councilors requested more information on the topic.

City Council discussed the idea of a large park near the proposed subdivision. Currently, 44 Ranch Park is the closest in the area.