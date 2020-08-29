Politics pop: Missoula City Council approves $77K decrease to police budget

Sherrill said she would rather not raise taxes and instead have that money go to other things that residents have asked for, such as a homeless navigation center that council received a budget request for on Wednesday. Council approved the amendment in a 9-2 vote, with Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voting against the motion, and Jesse Ramos absent.

"I think that having training is important, but I also think that is something that we should just expect our police officers to be doing on an ongoing basis, and this seems like a reasonable cut," Councilor Stacie Anderson said. "It doesn't actually affect the effectiveness of the actual request for the training."

A member of "the 1700 for Liberation," formerly the Black Lives Matter Missoula group, commented that he supported the change.

Other councilors also proposed failed amendments to the police department's budget, including one from Julie Merritt who requested further cutting the department's training request by an additional 50%. Councilor Heidi West also proposed rejecting the request for ballistic helmets, saying that she understood the need for the helmets but would like a clearer definition from the department on when police are able to use them. Both amendments failed.