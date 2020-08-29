Politics pop: Missoula City Council approves $77K decrease to police budget

The Missoula City Council is expected to adopt the city's budget for the 2021 fiscal year in a special council meeting on Monday, August 31. The budget is still open for comment, although many members of the public have already weighed in with requests for the council to reallocate increases to the Missoula Police Department's budget to other community resources such as affordable housing and mental health care.
Councilors had remained quiet on whether they would support $633,356 in proposed increases to the police department's budget until a committee meeting on Wednesday when they passed an amendment brought forward by Councilor Amber Sherrill to reject a request for $77,352 for overtime pay for officers while they take part in training. Council did not vote to reduce $123,980 the police department requested to up its training.
"I would like to see the police department absorb that into their current budget," Sherrill said. "I think that what we're trying to create here with this training that we've talked about ... is a cultural kind of shift or at least a culture in the police department that is absorbing this training, and I think as we go forward year to year, that should not actually be an overtime thing."
Sherrill said she would rather not raise taxes and instead have that money go to other things that residents have asked for, such as a homeless navigation center that council received a budget request for on Wednesday. Council approved the amendment in a 9-2 vote, with Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voting against the motion, and Jesse Ramos absent.
"I think that having training is important, but I also think that is something that we should just expect our police officers to be doing on an ongoing basis, and this seems like a reasonable cut," Councilor Stacie Anderson said. "It doesn't actually affect the effectiveness of the actual request for the training."
A member of "the 1700 for Liberation," formerly the Black Lives Matter Missoula group, commented that he supported the change.
Other councilors also proposed failed amendments to the police department's budget, including one from Julie Merritt who requested further cutting the department's training request by an additional 50%. Councilor Heidi West also proposed rejecting the request for ballistic helmets, saying that she understood the need for the helmets but would like a clearer definition from the department on when police are able to use them. Both amendments failed.
Council also heard a new request for $50,000 for seed funding for a homeless navigation center, a program that would help adults who are experiencing homelessness transition to living in permanent housing. Eran Pehan, the city's director of the Office of Housing and Community Development, said navigation centers in places like San Francisco have had a 46% success rate for people exiting those centers into permanent housing.
Pehan said Missoula is "closer than ever" to opening a community navigation center with the construction of the Trinity development, a low-income housing tax credit project that will provide 200 rental homes to community members. Thirty rentals from that project will be reserved for those with the highest barriers to housing, and some of the ground floor space will be reserved for the navigation center through a land transfer agreement with Missoula County.
Council president Bryan von Lossberg said the request is a response to "the issues that we're hearing from the community" and addresses "the importance of the necessary investments in everything around housing and mental health services and behavioral considerations."
The proposed budget will not raise property taxes, but would include several fee increases for city services, such as a 3% fee increase for land use applications for zoning, subdivision and floodplain services, business licensing, police special event fees, hazardous vegetation removal, engineering fees and permits related to work and use of City public right-of-way; a 3% fee increase for fire inspection, plan checking, pyrotechnic display, special event fees, and fingerprinting; a 3% fee increase for wastewater industrial interceptor variance permit fee and the waste hauler permit fees; and a 4% increase for cemetery fees.
During council's meeting on Monday, August 31, Mayor John Engen is also scheduled to sign an agreement with Partnership Health Center to operate the mobile crisis team.
The mobile crisis team is expected to be in operation by October, Kristen Jordan of the Criminal Justice Services Division told council's Public Safety and Health committee on Wednesday. The unit will consist of behavioral health experts that will respond to Missoula's mental health 911 calls separately from law enforcement. Although the unit will help provide crisis care, Jordan said Missoula will still fall short in supporting people with behavioral health needs who need to go to a residential center, and said "We need a Dakota House times 50," referencing a small crisis facility in Missoula.
Meanwhile, Missoula County is also accepting comment on the proposed county budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which includes a roughly 2% increase in property taxes.
The Board of County Commissioners will hold public hearing during the board's meeting on Thursday. Commissioners are scheduled to adopt the budget on September 8. The budget includes $744,000 for debt services for improved water and sewer and for restoration of historical buildings at the Missoula County Fairgrounds District, $70,000 for an affordable housing initiative, $100,000 for a new staff member to evaluate systems and processes with a concentration on social equity, and $117,000 for improving the criminal justice system response, among other requests.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.