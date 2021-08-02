Politics Pop: Missoula City Council resolves to support transgender youth

A resolution condemning anti-transgender laws originating in the 2021 legislative session passed by a 7-3 vote during a Missoula City Council meeting last week.
John Contos, Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka voted against the resolution. The ordinance was presented by Gwen Jones, with co-sponsors Bryan von Lossberg and Jordan Hess. The ordinance specifically references House Bills 112, 113 and 427.
House Bill 112, which bans transgender women from participating in interscholastic women's sports teams, passed, while House Bill 113, which dealt with medical care for transgender youth, did not.
"To me, a community needs to take care of its people and one of its biggest jobs is taking care of its kids, helping them grow up in an extremely complicated world," Jones told council. "These bills cut against that, for me very deeply."
House Bill 427 was similar to HB 113 and was voted down in state Senate. All three bills were introduced by Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, a cisgender individual with no medical training.
Those who voted against the ordinance did so for a variety of reasons. Contos said he felt those under 18 should not be getting "operations or surgeries or injections" to transition because "their brains aren't fully developed yet."
Research suggests that the human brain never stops developing throughout the lifespan. Further, not all transitions require surgery and, in fact, operations are not recommended for minors under 18. Current data indicate that only a minority of transgender people ever undergo surgery. During house judiciary committee questioning in January, Dr. Colleen Wood, a pediatric specialist from Billings Clinic, said those procedures are not done in the state.
Puberty blockers are completely reversible, while hormone treatments are only partially reversible, though very few minors ever detransition, according to a 2015 study by the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Hormone treatments tend to start around age 16 or later and only after multiple conversations with patients, parents and doctors, said Dr. Lauren Wilson, a Missoula pediatrician, in January.
Vasecka and Ramos both took issue with transgender women competing against cisgender women. Ramos said he voted against the ordinance "simply to protect women's sports" and repeatedly said he supported Missoula's LGBTQ+ community.
In 2016, a peer-reviewed study for the journal "Sports Medicine" did not find any specific advantages for transgender people in sports. "Currently, there is no direct or consistent research suggesting transgender female individuals have an athletic advantage at any stage of their transition," the study concluded. Further, some scholars speculate that cisgender women athletes have an advantage over transgender women athletes because cisgender women have low levels of naturally circulating endogenous testosterone, whereas transgender women have all of their testosterone blocked.
The NCAA has policies for transgender athletes, allowing transgender men to compete immediately and requiring transgender women to wait a calendar year while taking hormone blockers to compete.
A document published by the NCAA called "NCAA Inclusion of Transgender Student-Athletes" says: "A male-to-female transgender woman may be small and slight, even if she is not on hormone blockers or taking estrogen. It is important not to overgeneralize. The assumption that all male-bodied people are taller, stronger, and more highly skilled in a sport than all female-bodied people is not accurate."
"It is also important to know that any strength and endurance advantages a transgender woman arguably may have as a result of her prior testosterone levels dissipate after about one year of estrogen or testosterone-suppression therapy," reports the document.
Missoula fire makes budget requests
The Missoula Fire Department made its budget requests July 14 to the city's Budget Committee of the Whole.
The requests include $96,000 to build up Missoula's mobile crisis unit. The fire department is also looking to expand with a new fire station in the Sx͏ʷtpqyen Area, where the Mullan BUILD Grant will apply.
That request is for $450,000 to buy land. It would be the sixth fire department station in Missoula.
"I'm certainly looking at that geographical challenge that we have in our response times and how many people we can get, how many firefighters we can get, how much equipment we can get on scene to meet the needs so we don't feel completely burned down every time a building's on fire," Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt told committee.
The department also requested training funds, $20,000 for video conferencing equipment and $275,000 request for a large stockpile of personal protective equipment.
Franklin-to-Fort gets city grant
The Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors In Action received a $6,000 grant from Missoula to beautify eight areas.
Five new traffic circles were selected for beautifying. The group also hopes to establish two new green spaces along Kemp Street and develop a small park along the shared-use path at Schilling Street and Mount Avenue.
Sunday Streets will bring live music, food trucks and other activities to a one-mile loop on Kemp and Schilling from Franklin Park to Strand Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 8, the organization said in a news release.
"We aimed for projects that would improve quality of our neighborhood, making it feel more welcoming, and especially projects that would draw more neighbors outside," said grant project coordinator Jennie Vader. "When we work together and talk with each other on the street, we build connections that make a neighborhood meaningful."
