Politics Pop: Missoula County, City plan for 2021

Missoula County Commissioners will work with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to rededicate and rename the Higgins Avenue Bridge in recognition that all of Missoula County is part of the Bitterroot Salish people's aboriginal homelands.

Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said the renaming is among a cluster of "heritage initiatives" the county will take in 2021, which also include an effort to preserve and interpret the historic LaLonde Ranch.

Strohmaier said the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes suggested renaming the Higgins Avenue Bridge during an annual meeting with commissioners over the summer. The tribes and commissioners have yet to choose a new name, which Strohmaier said he thinks "truly needs to come from the tribes, not us in local government."

“This would also provide an opportunity to really be a symbol of redemption, if you will, because in the 1890s when the Bitterroot Salish were forcibly removed from the Bitterroot Valley to the Flathead Reservation, they passed right through our community here,” Strohmaier said. “I’ve heard some speculation that they might have crossed over an earlier version of the Higgins Avenue Bridge but in any event, this is a painful piece of the tribes heritage and this would be an opportunity to recognize the tribal presence.”