Politics Pop: Missoula County, City plan for 2021

Missoula County Commissioners will work with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to rededicate and rename the Higgins Avenue Bridge in recognition that all of Missoula County is part of the Bitterroot Salish people's aboriginal homelands.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said the renaming is among a cluster of "heritage initiatives" the county will take in 2021, which also include an effort to preserve and interpret the historic LaLonde Ranch.
Strohmaier said the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes suggested renaming the Higgins Avenue Bridge during an annual meeting with commissioners over the summer. The tribes and commissioners have yet to choose a new name, which Strohmaier said he thinks "truly needs to come from the tribes, not us in local government."
“This would also provide an opportunity to really be a symbol of redemption, if you will, because in the 1890s when the Bitterroot Salish were forcibly removed from the Bitterroot Valley to the Flathead Reservation, they passed right through our community here,” Strohmaier said. “I’ve heard some speculation that they might have crossed over an earlier version of the Higgins Avenue Bridge but in any event, this is a painful piece of the tribes heritage and this would be an opportunity to recognize the tribal presence.”
Strohmaier said renaming the bridge is a complicated process because it is owned by the Montana Department of Transportation, which means the bridge would need to be rededicated and renamed through the Legislature, or by approval of the state's Transportation Commission.
The City of Missoula will look at reducing speed limits on residential streets as part of a forthcoming traffic management program that aims to reduce the number of crashes and their severity.
Speed-related crashes only account for 10% of crashes within the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Area, but account for 20% of fatalities resulting from total crashes in that area, according to the Missoula Community Transportation Safety Plan.
The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Area includes the City of Missoula and surrounding urbanized portions of Missoula County. The plan also shows that one-third of speed-related crashes in the MPO are happening on 25-mph streets.
Ben Weiss, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator, said reduced speeds on residential streets are one of several solutions that the city is looking at to reduce speed-related crashes. City staff first considered implementing “blanket” speed limit reductions that would set a standard speed for all residential streets, but said those reductions are not currently feasible under state law without an engineering study.
Instead, Weiss presented suggestions for various speeds for different types of residential streets in an informational presentation to Missoula City Council’s Public Works committee on Wednesday.
Weiss suggested speeds of 15 mph for neighborhood greenway streets, 20 mph for local streets and 25 mph for residential collector streets, along with changes to roadway design, campaigns to educate drivers about the dangers of speeding and increased traffic enforcement by police.
Weiss told the Missoulian in an email that lowering speed limits is “but one tool in the toolbox and one that is difficult to use best practices on due to current state laws.”
Weiss said there are flaws to each approach, noting that increased traffic enforcement is not very effective because it only works with the person who is pulled over, and is potentially harmful to people of color. Measures such as traffic circles can cost as much as $20,000 each. Weiss and others working on the traffic program will present the council with an updated plan in six to eight weeks.
Missoula County will begin working with 11 other counties on the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority to attempt to restore passenger rail throughout the southern tier of Montana.
Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier will serve as Missoula County’s representative on the board of directors for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. The authority formed this fall, and will have its first meeting on Jan. 5.
“We’ll be figuring out next steps and doing some initial strategic planning and setting the stage for even bigger things in 2021,” Strohmaier said.
Missoula County will move forward with equity and affordable housing initiatives by hiring a new coordinator for each of those realms.
The county has been working with the city on affordable housing initiatives for several years but forthcoming developments, such as the Trinity housing project next to the Missoula County Detention Facility, have been an impetus for Missoula County to bring on an affordable housing coordinator to work with communities outside of the city limits, said Chris Lounsbury, chief administrative officer for Missoula County.
“So thinking of East Missoula and West Riverside, Bonner Frenchtown, and Lolo," Lounsbury said, "this person will work in that same space alongside the city because we know that the housing needs of the community aren't just met inside the city limits.”
The affordable housing coordinator will also help inform policy changes to things like the county’s growth policy and zoning.
The equity coordinator will oversee a new initiative to evaluate Missoula County systems and processes with a concentration on social equity.
Lounsbury said the equity position builds off an effort the county has undertaken in recent years to improve equity for residents through programs like the Zero to Five initiative in partnership with United Way of Missoula, which focuses on connecting parents and caregivers of young children to skills and resources they need to help children thrive
Lounsbury said that the nationwide protests over the past summer also prompted the county to expand the scope of the equity coordinator position to examine inequities that may occur throughout Missoula County, such as housing inequities that may result from the way commercial and residential land is zoned.
The City of Missoula and Missoula County will adopt a plan outlining design goals and zoning codes for future development in the Mullan area.
The master plan, which was originally called the Mullan area master plan, is now called Sx͏ʷtpqyen, which is Salish for “Place Where Something Comes to a Point.” The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes suggested the name, which is what the Salish originally called that part of the valley.
The plan will encompass about 1,500 acres on the western edge of the City of Missoula, split between the city and county, and implement a new form-based code, which would regulate development by controlling building form and character first and building use second. The master plan team is working in close coordination with the concurrent Mullan BUILD project, which is designing a network of complete streets to improve connectivity and access to land in that area, and will also create new trails and restore half-a-mile of Grant Creek.
The Missoula City Council unanimously adopted the master plan and form-based code on Dec. 14. The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the adoption of the plan and zoning code on Thursday, Jan. 7.
