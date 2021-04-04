Politics Pop: Missoula County hits benchmarks to lift event capacities

Missoula County announced on Thursday it has reached parameters to lift event capacity limits.

The Missoula Health Board voted on March 18 to lift restrictions on the county's COVID-19 mitigation requirement policy for event capacities if certain parameters were met. Those include a vaccine dose administration rate of at least 600 per 1,000 Missoula County residents, and a case incident rate — which is based on a seven-day rolling average — no higher than 25 per 100,000 people.

As of March 31, the vaccine dose rate was 603 per 1,000 people and the case incident rate was 15 per 100,000, meaning that the county met both parameters.

The order allows for event managers to set their own rules, with consolation from the health department — many of the event requirements became recommendations. Masks are still part of the requirement.

"Over the last year, the Health Department has worked with several event organizers who have been very thoughtful about the modification of their events to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We trust that local event organizers will continue to come up with creative solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," says a health department news release.