Politics Pop: Missoula County protests GOP election claims

Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, the GOP group's leader, sent a letter outlining his concerns to Jacobsen on March 22.

Around a week later, the Missoula County commissioners sent a letter to Jacobsen that blasted those concerns. They characterized Rep. Tschida's accusations as an insult to the county's election judges and voters.

The informational sheet included with Seaman's letter to Jacobsen last week said the GOP group miscounted the 4,592 affirmation envelopes they say were missing. It also said they did not count restricted envelopes — which were not available as part of the request — as well as electronically submitted ballots, which would not have had affirmation envelopes.

Rep. Tschida's group also said 55 envelopes did not have dates, 53 did not have signatures checked and that 28 came from the same address and appeared to have the same signature. The county said many voters submitted ballots in person, which means the affirmation envelopes would not have had postmarked dates. Signatures were verified on all affirmation envelopes, and the records reviewers did not set aside the 28 they felt had the same signature.