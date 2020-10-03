Politics Pop: Missoula COVID-19 cases hit new high

COVID-19 cases hit record high in Missoula
COVID-19 cases hit a new high in Missoula County on Friday when the county reported 84 new cases since Thursday, another daily record. As of Friday, the County was at 364 active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,160 close contacts. Fourteen people were hospitalized in Missoula County on Friday, 6 of which were county residents.
With the rise in cases, the health department has received a lot of questions about what might trigger increased restrictions, Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a video Wednesday.
"We primarily need to protect our healthcare infrastructure so if our healthcare systems begin to become overwhelmed, we would need to impose restrictions," Farr said.
On Thursday, the Missoulian reported that there was only one open ICU bed at St. Patrick Hospital, where 11 COVID patients were hospitalized and six of those patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The hospital has 24 licensed ICU beds and there were 17 other patients in ICU with non-COVID-related issues. Community Medical Center had two open ICU beds on Thursday of a total of 13 ICU beds, with 11 patients in the ICU for non-COVID-related issues. Officials noted the numbers are a snapshot in time, as people are being admitted and discharged.
In addition to healthcare infrastructure, Farr said the County would also evaluate where the cases are occurring and how they are being transmitted, as well as the health department's ability to do adequate testing and timely contact tracing when considering imposing new restrictions.
"Right now we have the ability to test anyone who's having symptoms and anyone who has been identified as a close contact to a confirmed case," Farr said. "We also look at our own ability to do timely contact tracing. We're stretched a little thin currently in this area but ... we're actively adding additional staffing to increase our capacity."
Farr said one thing residents can do to help is simply answer their phone when the health department is trying to reach them, and call back because the department spends "a significant amount of time and resources" attempting to reach people and notify them that they are a close contact.
As of Friday, a little less than half, 45%, of active Covid-19 cases in Missoula County were in the 20-29 age group, 18% were in the 10-19 age group, and 14% were in the 30-39 age group.
Farr said that people in the 20-29 age group, who make up the majority of the county's active cases, are more likely to work jobs in restaurants, bars, grocery stores and coffee shops where they have more interaction public, and therefore may be more at risk of developing the COVID-19. Many people in that age range also live with roommates further increasing their chance of exposure, Farr said.
"It is important to remember that while the severity of the disease may be minimal for you, you are still able to spread it to those who may be more vulnerable," Farr said.
Farr urged everyone to limit social activities, practice physical distancing and adhere to the quarantine and isolation orders if contacted by health department staff.
On Friday, Missoula County Public Schools sent a press release stating that the district needs help filling a number of positions — including paraeducators, noon duty aides, custodians, and a pool of substitutes — "as soon as possible." The email stated that many of the substitutes the district has "relied on for years" have been hired to fill positions within the Missoula Online Academy. The job listings can be found on the district's website, mcpsmt.org.
The email came after the district's Board of Trustees voted Thursday to keep students in the current hybrid model until at least Nov. 9.
City proposes new bans on tobacco, ban on animal trapping on city land
The Missoula City Council is considering new ordinances that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, and would make it illegal to place animal traps on city land. On Wednesday, the City Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee discussed and approved the ordinances in majority votes, meaning they will be open for public hearing before the council takes them up for final consideration.
The ordinance that bans animal traps within city parks, trail and conservation lands, would also give a judge the ability to determine what restitution could be paid if a pet is caught in a trap, an event which Stephen Capra, executive director of Footloose Montana called a "PTSD-type situation" that "people never get over.”
Council also discussed a proposal to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products and to regulate self-serve tobacco sales aims to reduce youth access to and use of nicotine-containing products. The ordinance defines "flavored tobacco products" as any product containing, made, or derived from tobacco or that contains nicotine, that "imparts a taste or smell other than the taste or smell of tobacco," including menthol, mint, fruit and other flavors. The ordinance would apply to any flavored tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, hookah, pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and electronic smoking devices.
“It is absolutely our responsibility as leaders in this community to take action when we're being asked to take action on a health issue,” Councilor Mirtha Becerra said. “Much of what we do in city council is provide a Missoula that is beautiful, healthy, equitable to our future generation. This is our future generation, it's kids that we're trying to protect.”
Councilor Amber Sherrill also noted that many flavored tobacco products are “made to be hidden” and can come in devices that look like highlighters or flash drives.
E-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among Montana’s youth and 58% of Montana high school students have used an electronic smoking device in their lifetime, according to the 2019 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
County aims to 'level the playing field' for some businesses
The Missoula County Board of County Commissioners is expected to pass a resolution that would give preference to businesses owned by people of color, women or people with disabilities that the county chooses through a vendor selection process. On Thursday, the Missoula County Board of County Commissioners expressed support for — and also heard some pushback against — the resolution that would give preference to businesses owned by people of color, women or people with disabilities who are registered with the Small Business Administration, or other organizations listed in the resolution.
Commissioners said the resolution would help to even the playing field, but two members of the public expressed opposition, including a man who called commissioners and county staff "racist" and "sexist" for suggesting the resolution. City Council member Sandra Vasecka was one of the commenters who opposed the motion, which she also called "blatantly sexist and blatantly racist."
Commissioners decided to wait to approve the resolution until "very specific and very supportive, objective data" is added to show that the preference will be a benefit to those groups, per the advice of Deputy County Attorney Brian West.
"Any time we have a preference, especially one that's related to gender or race, we want to be on a very firm basis that the actual preference is narrowly tailored to specifically help those that is aimed at," West said.
