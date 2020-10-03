Politics Pop: Missoula COVID-19 cases hit new high

In addition to healthcare infrastructure, Farr said the County would also evaluate where the cases are occurring and how they are being transmitted, as well as the health department's ability to do adequate testing and timely contact tracing when considering imposing new restrictions.

"Right now we have the ability to test anyone who's having symptoms and anyone who has been identified as a close contact to a confirmed case," Farr said. "We also look at our own ability to do timely contact tracing. We're stretched a little thin currently in this area but ... we're actively adding additional staffing to increase our capacity."

Farr said one thing residents can do to help is simply answer their phone when the health department is trying to reach them, and call back because the department spends "a significant amount of time and resources" attempting to reach people and notify them that they are a close contact.

As of Friday, a little less than half, 45%, of active Covid-19 cases in Missoula County were in the 20-29 age group, 18% were in the 10-19 age group, and 14% were in the 30-39 age group.