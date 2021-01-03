Politics pop: Missoula officials reflect on what they learned in 2020

After a tumultuous year marked by a global pandemic, nationwide protests over racial injustice and a presidential election, many Missoula officials and community leaders are using the turn of the calendar to 2021 as an opportunity to reflect on what they learned from 2020.
Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg said that any one of those events would have been a lot for one year, but the culmination of all of them really brought home the proverb: "Necessity is the mother of invention."
"We did things that we didn't know were going to be possible to 'stay running' so to speak," von Lossberg said. "But when you're forced into a situation, innovation rises up to the top because you have to find a way to get certain things done."
Von Lossberg said he has been thinking a lot about what he saw from the community and from across the country in 2020. That included acts of kindness, self-sacrifice and giving, as well as some of what he would consider the very worst of of human behavior.
"Something I'm sort of struggling with is reconciling the incredible good that I've seen with some of the things (like) frankly selfishness and mistaken notions around what freedom is," he said. "I'm just trying to reconcile those as we move into the new year."
Von Lossberg said he has been particularly frustrated around some of the pushback on mask-wearing, but said he is coming to be more comfortable with it: "I'm just never going to understand what motivates and drives the behavior of some individuals. Not to focus too much on the negative but I don't think it should be understated.
"There's been just incredible kindness and good sacrifices that so many people have made on so many different fronts but there's a darker side to it too, and we've got to wrestle with all of that as we confront these challenges ahead."
Missoula Mayor John Engen said that despite the challenges of 2020, he is proud to reflect on how the community has worked together to respond to the crisis, and also "recommit" to improving equity among all residents.
"We're going to lean in hard there in 2021 because it's the right thing to do," Engen said of the need to direct more attention to equity work. "We have a real opportunity to make the community better for everyone."
Protests following George Floyd's death over the summer spurred an outpouring of public comment asking the city to ensure equity and work against racial injustices among all residents. Those conversations in 2020 led the city to commit funding to work on equity, diversity and inclusion that will help pay for a research project called LEARN Missoula and an internal audit.
"More and more, I have come to realize that local governments cities, towns and counties, as the federal government continues to sort of abdicate its traditional role in providing a safety net, we have to build that infrastructure," Engen said.
In the coming year, Engen said the city will examine how it can provide better support for residents in the areas of childcare, equity, mental health and addiction. Engen said "it's just been a tough year" for all Missoulians, but said there were also some silver linings to 2020.
Throughout 2020, Engen said the city was able to get a lot of usual business done while also passing some needed policies and approving funding to bolster resources in the realms of affordable housing, racial equality, homelessness and other important issues. At the same time, he said the city, county, local agencies and residents worked together in new ways to effectively respond to the pandemic.
"We set the stage for our pandemic response pretty early," he said. "There certainly have been bumps in the road, challenges along the way but that was sort of a highlight: that in an emergency we can come together in pretty remarkable ways."
Montana James, the community development manager for the city's newly-revamped Office of Housing, Community Development and Innovation, said she felt that 2020 was an experience of being constantly reminded of the need for affordable housing in Missoula.
"Affordable housing has been a conversation and a big area of concern for the community for several years now," James said. "But this year, some places around the country have seen the housing prices decrease as people are leaving and we have seen the opposite. We've seen it just get so much harder."
The city moved forward on several initiatives to increase affordable housing in the community that have been in the works for years, such as the creation of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund which will help fund development in the area. James said 2020 has reminded her that it's necessary to continue that work.
James said she has also been impressed all year by how quickly Missoulians in various sectors of work came together to help vulnerable communities and anticipated problems spawned by to the pandemic.
"They really identified gaps and needs and figured out how to use the federal resources that we knew were coming our way and prioritize them in the right ways," she said. "...I have always been really amazed at how engaged a lot of the community is around these problems and how passionate people are about finding good solutions."
Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said that when reflecting on 2021, he thinks of the resiliency and creativity of the Missoula community in its response to the crisis.
"We've seen businesses pivot completely in terms of the sorts of products that they were producing," Strohmaier said. "You think of Coaster Pedicab out in Bonner who went from manufacturing pedicab equipment to face shields and other businesses around town – just exerting extreme creativity to continue to carry on their commerce in the face of the need of keeping the public and their employees safe."
Strohmaier recognized that despite the resiliency he has seen, the pandemic has incurred great personal sacrifice on many people's part.
"No one, I think, will go completely unscathed from this experience whether you've experienced the death of a loved one or in my case, unable to visit my mother dying in a memory care facility until just days before she passed," he said. "I think that's a shared experience that this nation and certainly Missoula County community has experienced."
At the same time, Strohmaier said that throughout 2020, he saw exceptional acts of generosity and people who were just willing to help each other. And, he learned the importance of continuing to attend to county business while also responding to the pandemic. He said "you just cannot hit the pause button and devote all of our energies to the public health crisis to the exclusion of other things that are going to set us up for success coming out of the pandemic and recovery.
Ginny Merriam, communications director for the City of Missoula, said her main takeaway is that people are "more resilient than we think."
"If somebody had told me 'You will go for nine months and never have meetings with other people in the management team or other people in the city,' I would say 'Oh, we couldn't possibly run a city that way,'" Merriam said. "But, in fact we have."
Merriam, who also helps run the Missoula City-County Joint Information Center for COVID-19, has helped the city pivot to online meetings as the pandemic mandated small group sizes and social distancing. In the past, community members could submit written public comments or attend meetings in-person to share their opinions on city projects and business. Now, people still have the option to submit written comments, as well as the options to participate in the Zoom meetings that are more easily accessible. They can also call into the meeting, or leave a voicemail for the city to provide comment.
People can also comment on specific projects through the city's new website, EngageMissoula.com, which provides information about specific projects in another effort to make participation in local government more accessible to residents.
At the same time, Merriam said she has learned that there is no substitution for meeting in-person. Zoom meetings are concise but cut out the opportunity for casual communication between city employees and elected officials.
Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero said she has learned that the pandemic has allowed the county to "do what needs to be done," whether that means providing rental assistance, shelter for unsheltered people, small-business stabilization grants, or childcare options.
Vero said that as county employees shifted to working from home, she was impressed with the county's information and technology department’s ability to adjust to the needs of 2020.
"I think back to March and the first closures of schools, bars, restaurants, and 'non-essential' businesses and am reminded of Vladimir Lenin who said during the Russian Revolution, 'There are decades where nothing has happens; and there are weeks where decades happen,'" she said. "Decades happened the week of May 16, 2020. IT departments went into overdrive and 'working from home”'became the norm."
"Perhaps the most powerful remote meetings for me were when all of Missoula County’s eleven elected officials met to grapple with the pandemic’s early days or with questions summer protests raised," she said. "Before 2020, I think such meetings would have—oddly— been more difficult to achieve in person."
Vero said she was grateful for government collaboration between the city, county, health department, organizations like United Way, community volunteers, and health care workers. And as a relatively new commissioner, she said she was grateful to have six months to "begin learning people’s voices and put names to faces before we started meeting remotely."
Personally, Vero said the past year has led her to think about "What do we want to create? What exists today?" she said. "These are the questions 2020 has taught me to ask— virtual meetings to summer protests— and I like to think wrestling with the answers will yield a better, brighter 2021.