Politics pop: Missoula officials reflect on what they learned in 2020

After a tumultuous year marked by a global pandemic, nationwide protests over racial injustice and a presidential election, many Missoula officials and community leaders are using the turn of the calendar to 2021 as an opportunity to reflect on what they learned from 2020.

Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg said that any one of those events would have been a lot for one year, but the culmination of all of them really brought home the proverb: "Necessity is the mother of invention."

"We did things that we didn't know were going to be possible to 'stay running' so to speak," von Lossberg said. "But when you're forced into a situation, innovation rises up to the top because you have to find a way to get certain things done."

Von Lossberg said he has been thinking a lot about what he saw from the community and from across the country in 2020. That included acts of kindness, self-sacrifice and giving, as well as some of what he would consider the very worst of of human behavior.

"Something I'm sort of struggling with is reconciling the incredible good that I've seen with some of the things (like) frankly selfishness and mistaken notions around what freedom is," he said. "I'm just trying to reconcile those as we move into the new year."