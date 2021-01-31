Politics Pop: Missoula partners with Helena, Bozeman to develop green tariff

The City of Missoula and Missoula County are partnering with the cities of Bozeman and Helena to draft an option for customers to buy their electricity from newly developed renewable energy sources for a special rate.
Their shared consultant will work with Northwestern Energy to design what's known as a "green tariff." In the utility industry, the word "tariff" refers to the rate customers will pay.
Montana does not yet have a green tariff available, but Northwestern Energy is investigating one on orders from the Montana Public Service Commission as part of a settlement stemming from the utility's last general rate case in 2019, according to Diana Maneta, Missoula County's sustainability program manager.
Maneta told council members that she believes Northwestern Energy is "working in good faith" with stakeholders who are interested in developing a green tariff. She also said that a key part of the agreement is that the electricity will come from new sources.
"We're not looking to take credit for existing renewables that are out there," she said. "The intention is to get new renewable energy built and to actually make a difference in in our electricity sector."
The Missoula City Council's Administration and Finance Committee approved entering the agreement on Wednesday.
All three cities involved in the agreement and Missoula County have adopted resolutions to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2030, and Maneta said she sees this green tariff as "the most promising near-term opportunity to get new large scale renewables built in the state of Montana."
Montana James, the city's deputy director of Community Development, said the cities and county are contributing varying levels of funding based on jurisdictions' budget requests made for municipal work prior to the decision to work jointly on the green tariff. The city of Missoula will contribute $20,000 that it allocated in its 2021 budget with the potential for an additional budget request for fiscal year 2022 depending on the success of the project.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, Missoula County will no longer waive credit card transaction fees for payments to the Treasurer’s Office, Public Works, and Community and Planning Services. Earlier this year, Missoula County commissioners voted to waive credit card fees to help residents make payments for things such as property taxes with a credit card amid the pandemic. On Thursday, commissioners reversed that decision.
Andrew Czorny, the county's chief financial officer, told commissioners this week that Missoula County cannot sustain covering credit card transaction fees.
When commissioners passed the waiver in the spring, the credit card transaction fees paid for by the county were reimbursable with CARES Act funding. But without a guarantee of continued reimbursement in the future, Czorny recommended discontinuing the waiver.
Czorny said that Missoula County first implemented the policy for users to pay their own fees about 10 years ago, at which time the county was spending about $660,000 per year to allow people to use their credit cards. Credit card users generally pay the fees associated with their transactions and Czorny explained that because the county is not a retailer, it cannot bury the cost of the fees in the cost of goods.
Czorny said the county is still waiting to receive a reimbursement of $307,000 from the CARES Act for fees that Missoula County has paid to credit card companies since May when commissioners voted to waive fees.
"I fully anticipate that if we go on through this next year and go through June, we'll be well over $300,000," Czorny told commissioners on Thursday. "Again, it's a significant amount of money."
Czorny also pointed out that paying for property taxes on a credit card may help someone who does not have enough money to make the payment in full, but if the user is not being charged the fees and they are not covered by CARES Act reimbursements, other taxpayers paying their taxes upfront would essentially be subsidizing fees not paid by the credit card users.
There are other ways to make payments to the county and Missoula County is still waiving the $1 transaction fee for electronic check payments.