Politics Pop: Missoula partners with Helena, Bozeman to develop green tariff

Czorny said that Missoula County first implemented the policy for users to pay their own fees about 10 years ago, at which time the county was spending about $660,000 per year to allow people to use their credit cards. Credit card users generally pay the fees associated with their transactions and Czorny explained that because the county is not a retailer, it cannot bury the cost of the fees in the cost of goods.

Czorny said the county is still waiting to receive a reimbursement of $307,000 from the CARES Act for fees that Missoula County has paid to credit card companies since May when commissioners voted to waive fees.

"I fully anticipate that if we go on through this next year and go through June, we'll be well over $300,000," Czorny told commissioners on Thursday. "Again, it's a significant amount of money."

Czorny also pointed out that paying for property taxes on a credit card may help someone who does not have enough money to make the payment in full, but if the user is not being charged the fees and they are not covered by CARES Act reimbursements, other taxpayers paying their taxes upfront would essentially be subsidizing fees not paid by the credit card users.

There are other ways to make payments to the county and Missoula County is still waiving the $1 transaction fee for electronic check payments.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.