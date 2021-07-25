Politics Pop: Missoula Police Department makes budget request

At Wednesday's Budget Committee of the Whole, the Missoula Police Department made its additional funding requests to Missoula City Council, asking for $1.7 million in total.
A portion of those funds would be one-time, while several staffing requests would be ongoing annual expenditures.
The police department had a budget of $19.9 million in Fiscal Year 2021 and reported an expected $752,000 year-end balance. The vast majority of its spending — $17,830,000 — was on personnel, with nearly all of the rest in operating costs. The remaining balance, Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White told committee, was salary savings due to vacant positions.
Missoula has four vacant police officer positions and the department is allocated 116 officers.
The department submitted eight new budget requests, though it withdrew one and will seek grant money for it instead. Two new corporal positions, seven part-time reserve officers, a mobile command center, a negotiations van, five more patrol vehicles, a new motorcycle and 21 ballistic vests were all part of the request.
The new corporal positions, White said, were due to staffing needs within patrol unit command structures. The seven part-time officer positions would be part of the bailiff program.
Currently, full-time officers are used to staff the city courthouse and city council meetings. New part-time officers would be used instead.
The mobile command center was the most expensive item in the request and would cost approximately $450,000. The 21 ballistic vests, White said, were needed because those currently in use by the special teams unit are nearing their expiration date.
New patrol vehicles would cost approximately $60,000 each, while a new motorcycle would total $45,000. White said the vehicles are needed due to increased patrols and the fact that around 20% of its vehicle fleet is undergoing maintenance on any given day.
White said several items, including virtual reality training and the negotiations van, are eligible to be purchased with American Rescue Plan Act money.
Water main project
City council voted to approve a bid award for a major water main replacement.
Prospect Construction Inc., a Washington-based construction company, submitted the only bid in the amount of $738,966. The project will replace water mains along Mount Avenue near its intersection with Brooks Street and then on 14th Street near where it crosses the Milwaukee Trail.
The pipes that are being replaced are around 100 years old and at the top of the priority list due to a repaving project in the area. Missoula's street crews will handle the paving work in the section.
There is also a leak along the 14th Street section that prompted a shutoff of the water main around five years ago. Crews will have to bore through the railroad to get to the main.
"We lost this transmission and it would improve water pressure in the neighborhood and give us more robustness to our distribution system if we can get this opened up again," Ross Mollenhauer, Missoula Utility Project manager, said to the city's Public Works committee on July 14.
Mollenhauer said the city is looking to pay for it through the state's revolving fund and that the bid was 25% over an engineering estimate on the project.
Chip seal work to conclude in August
Missoula's annual chip seal program is underway across town.
Chip sealing is the process of using oil and then adding chips, or aggregate, to the road to seal it. After a period of two to three weeks, the rock chips are then swept up by a street sweeper.
A Missoula news release said the process delays reconstruction and reduces pot holes. This is the 34th year of the program, which began in 1987.
The process is a way to extend the life of asphalt streets to avoid having to tear up the road and replace it more often, which is expensive. The project, which will cover around 100 blocks in the Garden City, should be done around Aug. 3.
