Politics Pop: Missoula Police Department makes budget request

"We lost this transmission and it would improve water pressure in the neighborhood and give us more robustness to our distribution system if we can get this opened up again," Ross Mollenhauer, Missoula Utility Project manager, said to the city's Public Works committee on July 14.

Mollenhauer said the city is looking to pay for it through the state's revolving fund and that the bid was 25% over an engineering estimate on the project.

Chip seal work to conclude in August

Missoula's annual chip seal program is underway across town.

Chip sealing is the process of using oil and then adding chips, or aggregate, to the road to seal it. After a period of two to three weeks, the rock chips are then swept up by a street sweeper.

A Missoula news release said the process delays reconstruction and reduces pot holes. This is the 34th year of the program, which began in 1987.

The process is a way to extend the life of asphalt streets to avoid having to tear up the road and replace it more often, which is expensive. The project, which will cover around 100 blocks in the Garden City, should be done around Aug. 3.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

