Politics pop: Missoula to receive $14M from federal American Rescue Plan

The city of Missoula will receive around $14 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, while Missoula County likely will get around $23 million.

The $1.9 trillion act related to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will hand around $2.7 billion total to the state of Montana. The money will go to support a variety of plans, though Missoula Mayor John Engen told the City Council it may take some time to figure out how to best use it.

The money does not need to be spent until 2024. There will be limitations on usage, much like there was with the CARES Act in 2020.

"We will be in contact with council members and the community as we work through eligible expenses and opportunities to deploy these resources to serve our residents ... our hope is to work with Missoula County as well on any collaborative efforts that, again may be opportunities we simply hadn't imagined before these resources became available," Engen told council last week. "We're planning to put this money to good use."

From infrastructure to affordable housing needs, there are a variety of ways the city and county could potentially use the funds.

No plans have yet been drawn up as to how to spend the money. Montana received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act.