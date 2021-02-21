Politics Pop: Missoula to update voting districts

Councilwomen Gwen Jones, Julie Merritt and Mirtha Becerra will conduct interviews, review applications and bring back suggestions for the full council to consider appointing to the Citizen Oversight Committee.

Council president Bryan von Lossberg suggested forming the subcommittee as a more efficient way to interview applicants, rather than having the full council interview all candidates.

“We saw a lot of interest from the community,” von Lossberg said. “I think we have 43 applications for the committee. It’s a sizable number of people.”

The Citizen Oversight Committee will include the mayor, city council president, executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority or a designee, three community members (two of which are currently, or have within the last two years, received some form of help in securing their housing), a member from a housing nonprofit, a member in the field of housing or real estate, a member from the field of banking and/or finance. Two alternate members who do not vote will also be considered.

The city council is tasked with appointing three of the voting members and one alternate, the mayor will appoint two voting members and one alternate, and Missoula County commissioners will appoint one voting member.

Affordable housing