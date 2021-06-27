Politics Pop: Missoula will have municipal primaries for mayoral election, two city council races

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A motion was put forth by councilor Sandra Vasecka to have mail-in ballots for the primaries, but a polling-place general election. The proposed amendment also asked for a primary only in Ward 1 and for the mayoral election.

It failed on a 7-3 vote.

"I would prefer the general be in polling place just for election security reasons," Vasecka said. "I've had a lot of people reach out to me with concerns about that."

Trinity Housing lease

The city council voted to execute the Trinity master lease agreement.

When completed, Trinity Apartments will include 202 rental homes that were proposed as being permanently affordable. Missoula will serve as a master leaseholder for the navigation center, which city officials say will provide supportive resources for unhoused people, including health care and overflow capacity to be used as emergency shelter in the winter.

It is also expected to provide resources for those looking for housing.

The lease is $10,000 per year. It passed committee 8-0 with four councilors absent.

"The master lease between the city and the developmental partners protects the space for use as a navigation center," Erin Pehan, director of Community Development, said to committee. "By having the city step in and serve as a master lease holder, we ensure that there is the capacity and ongoing sustainability to have that service in place in our community."

