Politics Pop: Missoula will have municipal primaries for mayoral election, two city council races

Missoula will have a primary in the mayoral election and in the Ward 1 and Ward 6 city council races.
Ward 1 has four candidates who have filed, while Ward 6 has three.
Council voted 8-2 in a meeting of the Committee of the Whole with two councilors absent to approve the motion, which also included a stipulation the election be conducted by mail. The item was added to council's consent agenda, meaning it is all but certain to be an accepted item.
City-wide costs for the mayoral mail ballot primary are estimated at $114,634, according to a referral document. The cost for a single-ward mail ballot primary is $19,105.
This means the total cost of a mail-in primary will be around $152,000. The cost of a mail-in general election is expected to be around $117,244. A polling-place general election would cost approximately $149,756 and $195,674 total for a primary, according to the referral document.
Mail-in elections have been conducted in Missoula since 2007, council president Bryan von Lossberg said.
"I think it's really important that we have a primary so that we ultimately have someone elected to these positions by majority, not a plurality," councilor Gwen Jones told council. "That's the way our system is set up. I think that's the way we get the best candidates."
A motion was put forth by councilor Sandra Vasecka to have mail-in ballots for the primaries, but a polling-place general election. The proposed amendment also asked for a primary only in Ward 1 and for the mayoral election.
It failed on a 7-3 vote.
"I would prefer the general be in polling place just for election security reasons," Vasecka said. "I've had a lot of people reach out to me with concerns about that."
Trinity Housing lease
The city council voted to execute the Trinity master lease agreement.
When completed, Trinity Apartments will include 202 rental homes that were proposed as being permanently affordable. Missoula will serve as a master leaseholder for the navigation center, which city officials say will provide supportive resources for unhoused people, including health care and overflow capacity to be used as emergency shelter in the winter.
It is also expected to provide resources for those looking for housing.
The lease is $10,000 per year. It passed committee 8-0 with four councilors absent.
"The master lease between the city and the developmental partners protects the space for use as a navigation center," Erin Pehan, director of Community Development, said to committee. "By having the city step in and serve as a master lease holder, we ensure that there is the capacity and ongoing sustainability to have that service in place in our community."
