Politics Pop: Missoula's poplars, ballots, more

The City of Missoula is looking at new ways to utilize wastewater at a 160-acre poplar tree plantation after realizing the market for the poplar trees, which they planned to harvest and sell, is not as robust as originally thought.

"There's no local mill that's interested in the logs, and to ship them to a mill that specializes in poplar, the transportation costs would be more than the value of the logs," said Gene Connell, facility superintendent for the Missoula Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The poplar trees are five years into the growing cycle and the city had planned to start harvesting them in 2027. But in 2019, a group of MBA students at the University of Montana found that the market for poplar trees hadn't developed like was anticipated when the project was started.