Politics Pop: Missoula's poplars, ballots, more

The City of Missoula is looking at new ways to utilize wastewater at a 160-acre poplar tree plantation after realizing the market for the poplar trees, which they planned to harvest and sell, is not as robust as originally thought.
"There's no local mill that's interested in the logs, and to ship them to a mill that specializes in poplar, the transportation costs would be more than the value of the logs," said Gene Connell, facility superintendent for the Missoula Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The poplar trees are five years into the growing cycle and the city had planned to start harvesting them in 2027. But in 2019, a group of MBA students at the University of Montana found that the market for poplar trees hadn't developed like was anticipated when the project was started.
Without a market to sell the lumber, the city is hiring an engineering firm to explore other options for the plantation, which uses effluent from the sewer plant to water the trees. On Monday, the Missoula City Council approved spending about $35,000 from the Wastewater Enterprise Fund for a study by Anderson Montgomery Consulting Engineers, Inc., to determine what to do with the trees and what other crops can help the city recycle wastewater in the future.
"They'll evaluate hemp, Christmas trees, turf, several different crops, alfalfa," Connell said. "Our goal is balancing the environmental benefits with the cost. We have to be financially responsible and environmentally responsible."
The poplar plantation was established around 2013 to help Missoula meet federal regulations regarding wastewater. The plantation is irrigated with the city's treated effluent (liquid waste or sewage discharged into a river or sea), and the trees absorb phosphorous and nitrogen in the wastewater that would otherwise get dumped in the Clark Fork River and contribute to unhealthy river algae blooms.
"I think that this is a really unique setup that we have to treat our wastewater system, and I think it's something that isn't necessarily captured well with the economic value of the land," Missoula City Council member Heidi West told council's Public Works Committee last week. "I think it's something we should continue into the future. I like the idea of diversifying maybe the the crop that's used to filter the water."
The city leases the 160-acre property and spends about $150,000 a year on the plantation, but Connell said the real benefit of the plantation is the non-monetary value of taking 1.2 million gallons a day of wastewater out of the Clark Fork River and using it to water the trees.
"There's measurable improvements in the Clark Fork River, and this is a contribution to that so there are also less tangible benefits to the project," Connell said.
During the growing season of May through September, about 10,918 pounds of nitrogen and about 660 pounds of phosphorous are kept out of the Clark Fork River.
