Politics Pop: Mobile crisis unit to begin operating next week

The new mobile crisis unit of behavioral health experts will begin operating next week, Kristen Jordan of the Criminal Justice Services Division told county commissioners this week. The unit will dispatch behavioral health experts to Missoula's mental health 911 calls separately from law enforcement. On Thursday, commissioners approved an amended contract for the county to hire behavioral health experts through Partnership Health Center. The crisis unit is funded by a federal grant, as well as funds from the city and county.
The average number of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County increased again this week despite new local restrictions aimed to slow the spread. As of Friday, Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the county had an average of 54 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, up from an average of 51 cases the week prior. Local health officials said that average needs to be below 25 for two weeks before they would consider lifting the new restrictions. The Harvard Global Health lnstitute flags anything more than 25 as a "red zone," beyond which a locality may tip into uncontrolled spread. As of Friday, Missoula County reported 842 total active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,370 close contacts. Leahy also said she is concerned about the increase in hospitalizations, with Missoula reaching a record 44 hospitalizations on Friday, about half of which were county residents.
Juanita Vero, a Democrat, will continue to serve on the Missoula Board of County Commissioners after defeating Republican challenger Alan Ault. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, the Missoula County Elections Office reported a 90.1% ballot return rate, a 79% turnout of registered voters, and a total of 72,088 ballots accepted.
Republican Jennifer Fielder beat Democrat Monica Tranel for the Montana Public Service Commission seat in District 4.
In other election news, Republicans swept Montana's key races this week. U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will be Montana's first Republican governor in 16 years, Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines will serve a second term in the Senate after defeating Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, and Republican state auditor Matt Rosendale defeated Democrat Kathleen Williams for Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A proposed tobacco ban was altered this week to only include flavored tobacco products used in electronic devices. The Missoula City Council's Public Safety and Health Committee discussed amending the proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products this week, but has not yet voted on the ban or the amendments. The committee will discuss it again on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The City of Missoula is undergoing a significant reorganization of its Community Planning, Housing and Development staff in order to keep up with the demand for and creation of new housing. The City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee confirmed Eran Pehan as the director of a new office, called Community Planning, Development, and Innovation. Pehan currently serves as the director of the Office of Housing and Community Development.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.