Politics Pop: Mobile crisis unit to begin operating next week

The new mobile crisis unit of behavioral health experts will begin operating next week, Kristen Jordan of the Criminal Justice Services Division told county commissioners this week. The unit will dispatch behavioral health experts to Missoula's mental health 911 calls separately from law enforcement. On Thursday, commissioners approved an amended contract for the county to hire behavioral health experts through Partnership Health Center. The crisis unit is funded by a federal grant, as well as funds from the city and county.

The average number of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County increased again this week despite new local restrictions aimed to slow the spread. As of Friday, Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the county had an average of 54 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, up from an average of 51 cases the week prior. Local health officials said that average needs to be below 25 for two weeks before they would consider lifting the new restrictions. The Harvard Global Health lnstitute flags anything more than 25 as a "red zone," beyond which a locality may tip into uncontrolled spread. As of Friday, Missoula County reported 842 total active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,370 close contacts. Leahy also said she is concerned about the increase in hospitalizations, with Missoula reaching a record 44 hospitalizations on Friday, about half of which were county residents.