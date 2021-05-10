Politics Pop: Mountain Home Montana welcomes new executive director

Last Tuesday at its annual Mother's Day Tea fundraiser event, Mountain Home Montana welcomed a new executive director, Steph Goble.

Goble comes from a nursing and nonprofit background and a release from the organization said she has "a life-long passion for women and children’s mental and physical health."

Mountain Home is a nonprofit that provides shelter and a network of support for young mothers. It serves more than 200 women and their children across the region each year.

“How incredibly moving it is to be celebrating my very first Mother’s Day with my little girl, while also being given the opportunity to lead this impactful organization that is doing so much to build brighter futures for young moms and kids,” Goble said in the release, adding she welcomed her first child in February.

“Now more than ever, I understand how, as a mother, everyone wants what is best for their child, but also how much a person needs a community of care and support around them to make this goal a reality.”

The organization picked up two awards last year, as they were named the Nonprofit of the Year by the Montana Children's Trust Fund and was recognized by Healthy Start Missoula as an "Early Childhood Champion."