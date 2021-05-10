Politics Pop: Mountain Home Montana welcomes new executive director

Last Tuesday at its annual Mother's Day Tea fundraiser event, Mountain Home Montana welcomed a new executive director, Steph Goble.
Goble comes from a nursing and nonprofit background and a release from the organization said she has "a life-long passion for women and children’s mental and physical health."
Mountain Home is a nonprofit that provides shelter and a network of support for young mothers. It serves more than 200 women and their children across the region each year.
“How incredibly moving it is to be celebrating my very first Mother’s Day with my little girl, while also being given the opportunity to lead this impactful organization that is doing so much to build brighter futures for young moms and kids,” Goble said in the release, adding she welcomed her first child in February.
“Now more than ever, I understand how, as a mother, everyone wants what is best for their child, but also how much a person needs a community of care and support around them to make this goal a reality.”
The organization picked up two awards last year, as they were named the Nonprofit of the Year by the Montana Children's Trust Fund and was recognized by Healthy Start Missoula as an "Early Childhood Champion."
“We are so very lucky to have Steph leading Mountain Home at this time,” Mountain Home board president Kira Huck said in the release. “Mountain Home has experienced so much growth and success over the years and we are looking forward to continuing that trajectory under Steph’s leadership."
Cash-in-lieu of parkland
Missoula's Land Use and Planning Committee approved a change to the process for appraising land for subdivisions on Wednesday.
Subdivision developers are required by state law to either set aside a certain portion of land for greenspace or give the city money equal to the value of that portion, referred to as cash-in-lieu of parkland.
An ordinance meant to clarify the process would give the city the ability to choose the appraisers for the process. The issue has been discussed in various public meetings over the past few weeks.
The Land Use and Planning Committee voted unanimously to approve the ordinance, which underwent some minor tweaks in the last two weeks and has been brought up twice with city council.
Missoula's Consolidated Planning Board voted 5-4 against the measure last month. City officials have since gotten more feedback from the city's development community and several appraisers have already expressed interest in being involved in the process.
"It boils down to transparency," said Grant Carlson, Missoula's Open Space program manager, on Wednesday. "It was made clear throughout the whole process ... that we will be consulting the development community in a major way to help us develop the criteria, which we will use to select this pool of appraisers. From my perspective at least, that was received well by them."
The change in language from the previous proposal submitted to council and the one submitted on Wednesday protects Missoula in case land is transferred from one party to another at well below value. Officials said this happens occasionally between familiar parties, especially within families.
City Cemetery
Two ordinances for the Missoula City Cemetery were approved by city council last week. This first included an administrative change, which will shift the title of Cemetery Director to Cemetery Superintendent to follow the structure of Missoula's Department of Public Works and Mobility.
The second allows the City Cemetery to make changes suggested by consultants in March. It would also allow for the cemetery to explore adding a pet ossuary.
