Politics Pop: Nursing home residents account for half of local COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for over half of Missoula County's total COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for federally-licensed skilled nursing homes.
According to the most recent data for the week ending on Nov. 22, skilled nursing homes accounted for 24 of Missoula County's total deaths, at 44 as of Friday.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths and positive cases at state-licensed personal care and assisted living homes remains unknown in Montana as the local and state health departments have yet to make that information publicly available. Only four federally-licensed nursing homes in Missoula are required to report facility-level COVID-19 data due to a federal mandate.
Village Health & Rehabilitation, which experienced the state's largest known COVID-19 outbreak in nursing homes this fall, reported 23 deaths among residents as of Nov. 22, and Hillside Health & Rehabilitation reported one resident death.
On Friday, the Missoula City-County Health Department reported 140 new positive cases among residents since Thursday, bringing the county to a total of 852 active cases. As cases continue to rise in the community, Hillside Health & Rehabilitation reported six new COVID-19 cases among residents and four new staff cases for the week ending Nov. 22, according to the most recent CMS data. The facility reported its first positive case in a resident the week ending Nov. 15, in addition to six positive cases among staff that week.
The Missoula City-County Board of Health meets on Thursday, Dec. 10 to discuss the recruitment of a new health officer and director of the Missoula City-County Health Department after Ellen Leahy, who currently holds those positions, announced her retirement.
The meeting will be held virtually from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 and information on how to attend is available on the county's website.
During the meeting, the board will review and potentially approve the job description, recruitment process and plan to find Leahy's replacement. Leahy has worked in public health for over 30 years and previously told the Missoulian that she planned for this year to be her last until the pandemic hit, and that she feels confident that a vaccine will be available as she steps down.
On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock said Montana could see some COVID-19 vaccines arrive as early as Dec. 15. Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are likely to be the first to receive the vaccine, Bullock said.
Missoula County officials are urging uninsured residents to take advantage of free, local assistance to enroll in federal Marketplace health insurance ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline.
"We want to make sure that everyone who needs health insurance gets health insurance; that everyone in Montana is covered this year, especially as...due to the pandemic, so many people lost their jobs," Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said in a press conference this week.
Montanans can find a specialist to help them enroll and figure out if they qualify for Marketplace insurance through Cover Montana, which offers help online at CoverMT.org or via an info line at (844) 682-6837. Cover Montana is a program offered by the Montana Primary Care Association, an organization focused on improving access to high-quality, community based, affordable primary health care.
Local providers including Partnership Health Center and All Nations Health Center said they also have application specialists ready to help, and noted that nine out of 10 Montanans qualify for a tax credit to make their monthly premium more affordable. Meanwhile, about 10% of Montanans don't have insurance, according to a 2020 report from the Montana Healthcare Foundation.
Residents can enroll until Tuesday, Dec. 15, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2021.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services distributed grant funding this year to health care providers to ensure that they have the capacity to help residents enroll amid the pandemic.
Only about 5% of Montanans buy plans on the individual market, which is mostly on the federal health insurance Marketplace. But Olivia Riutta of Montana Primary Care Association said Marketplace coverage is an essential tool for people who don't have the option to get employer-sponsored coverage, and don't qualify for Medicaid or the Marketplace.
"And it's especially important this year as so many people's employer sponsored coverage has been potentially impacted by COVID," she said.
Missoula County officials are discussing a resolution to urge county departments to buy locally when possible, even when the one-click option offered by Amazon may be more convenient.
County Auditor David Wall said in a meeting with county commissioners this week he got the idea for the resolution after realizing that county departments were making a lot more purchases through Amazon and other large online retailers.
"I think that this being public money that the county uses to purchase goods and services, and especially with the COVID pandemic...we're worried about our local economy," Wall said in the meeting.
Wall said the resolution wouldn't mandate county departments to always shop local and noted that shopping locally is not always an option. But he added he wanted departments to "take a second look" and think about out-of-county purchases.
"We're not going to be unrealistic or have ridiculous expectations," Slotnick said. "But as much as it's possible, let's expect that we will explore the options with local vendors before we hop online and order something from Amazon."
Twelve counties in Montana founded the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority this week to advocate for the return of passenger rail service across southern Montana. The authority constitutes a governance structure to investigate, analyze, seek funding for and develop long-distance, inter-city rail service. Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is spearheading the effort and said he hopes to get meetings started this winter. The authority will include representatives from Broadwater, Butte-Silver Bow, Dawson, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Missoula, Park, Powell, Prairie, Sanders, and Wibaux counties.
