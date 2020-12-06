Politics Pop: Nursing home residents account for half of local COVID-19 deaths

Residents can enroll until Tuesday, Dec. 15, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2021.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services distributed grant funding this year to health care providers to ensure that they have the capacity to help residents enroll amid the pandemic.

Only about 5% of Montanans buy plans on the individual market, which is mostly on the federal health insurance Marketplace. But Olivia Riutta of Montana Primary Care Association said Marketplace coverage is an essential tool for people who don't have the option to get employer-sponsored coverage, and don't qualify for Medicaid or the Marketplace.

"And it's especially important this year as so many people's employer sponsored coverage has been potentially impacted by COVID," she said.

Missoula County officials are discussing a resolution to urge county departments to buy locally when possible, even when the one-click option offered by Amazon may be more convenient.

County Auditor David Wall said in a meeting with county commissioners this week he got the idea for the resolution after realizing that county departments were making a lot more purchases through Amazon and other large online retailers.