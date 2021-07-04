Politics Pop: Primaries officially established after significant debate, Missoula land transfer moves forward

Missoula City Council officially adopted a resolution last week to have primaries this election cycle, but the move was not without opposition.
The motion was removed from the consent agenda and voted on separately during Monday's council meeting. It passed 6-3 with Jesse Ramos, John Contos and Sandra Vasecka voting against.
Ramos opposed it on financial grounds, while Vasecka's criticism was about the mail-in process. Contos did not publicly comment on the item during the meeting.
Vasecka alluded to accusations of election fraud stemming from an informal review of Missoula County ballot envelopes in January by a local group of Republicans led by state Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula.
"It would be foolish and frankly untruthful to say that there are no election security issues," Vasecka said.
Several city council members voiced support for Missoula County's elections office. Local election officials pushed back hard against the allegations the election was tainted in any way.
"The voting fraud claims you cited have been investigated numerous times and were found not to be credible," councilor Stacie Anderson said. "There has been numerous claims fully investigated by members of the legislatures and investigated by the Missoula County Elections (Office) and they found that our elections were completely above board and following the laws as put out."
Rattlesnake family land transfer
A family land transfer in the lower Rattlesnake neighborhood was approved by city council on Monday.
The applicant, Steven Inabnit, requested a family transfer subdivision exemption. The tract of land was initially 40,652 square feet. Approval was given to split it into two tracts of 5,857 square feet and a larger section that is 28,939 square feet.
All three tracts of land will be zoned for residential use, according to a city staff report. Several stipulations were put into place by the city for the transfer, including right-of-way improvements on Polk Street.
A fire hydrant will also have to be installed and sprinklers are required for any new buildings on the property. Buildings can also not be constructed above the 3,260-foot elevation line.
Vasecka presented an amendment to get rid of the hydrant, sprinkler and elevation requirements.
"I think that the city, while I do appreciate the work city staff did for this, I feel like the city is trying to get, of course, they're trying to get as much as they can out of this review, but I disagree with a lot of the requirements thinking that it's putting additional burden on the family," Vasecka said.
It failed by 6-3 vote, though some councilors expressed support to striking the elevation requirements. In an attached email to the agenda, Missoula Fire Marshal Dax Fraser wrote the area has a water problem, both with proximity to a fire hydrant and available water volume.
The sprinkler system helps alleviate this issue.
"Even though this is a family transfer, it's unlikely to stay within this family just like any house," Councilor Heather Harp said. "There will be subsequent families that move into these homes and decades ahead they're going to wish they had those fire sprinklers and those right-of-way improvements."
Missoula County launches video series
The Missoula County Board of Commissioners has launched a new video series in partnership with Missoula Community Access Television covering a broad range of topics.
Called "Tip of the Spear," it deals with a variety of issues and topics in Missoula. With the warm weather this week, the board of commissioners broached the topic of river safety through its new River Ambassadors program.
That partnership is between Missoula County, the city of Missoula, the Clark Fork Coalition and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
