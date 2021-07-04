Politics Pop: Primaries officially established after significant debate, Missoula land transfer moves forward

"I think that the city, while I do appreciate the work city staff did for this, I feel like the city is trying to get, of course, they're trying to get as much as they can out of this review, but I disagree with a lot of the requirements thinking that it's putting additional burden on the family," Vasecka said.

It failed by 6-3 vote, though some councilors expressed support to striking the elevation requirements. In an attached email to the agenda, Missoula Fire Marshal Dax Fraser wrote the area has a water problem, both with proximity to a fire hydrant and available water volume.

The sprinkler system helps alleviate this issue.

"Even though this is a family transfer, it's unlikely to stay within this family just like any house," Councilor Heather Harp said. "There will be subsequent families that move into these homes and decades ahead they're going to wish they had those fire sprinklers and those right-of-way improvements."

Missoula County launches video series

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners has launched a new video series in partnership with Missoula Community Access Television covering a broad range of topics.