Politics Pop: Public comment sought on West Broadway proposed roadwork

The move could save money in the area, city officials said this week. If the ditch was not decommissioned, the city would have to pay around $625,000 for storm culverts, which would come out of the Mullan BUILD Grant — federal money that will go toward infrastructure in the Sxwtpqyen Area.

"The acquisition is really a unique opportunity to do a lot of things," said Jeremy Keene, the city’s Public Works & Mobility director, on Wednesday.

The release said around 40 cubic feet per second of water would stay in the river rather than being diverted to the ditch. Outside of reducing costs of development in the area, decommissioning the ditch would also solve the problem of fish getting stuck in it.

"Reducing loss of fish to ditches, improving instream flow, and protecting river habitat are important objectives for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Decommissioning the ditch achieves all these objectives completely and permanently. We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Pat Saffel, fisheries manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in a release.

New wells will be dug if the project goes through, which city officials believe will ultimately be a more reliable source of water for those currently utilizing the ditch for irrigation.