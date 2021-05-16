Politics Pop: Public comment sought on West Broadway proposed roadwork

The Montana Department of Transportation announced on Thursday a plan to resurface around 5.5 miles of roadway on West Broadway west of Missoula.
The resurfacing would start on the south portion of the Desmet Interchange and end near the Reserve Street overpass.
The plan calls for new asphalt to be overlayed with a chip seal, guardrail updates, signage changes and new pavement markings. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities would be required due to the "encroachment" of the roadway, which is within Montana Rail Link property.
"The purpose of the project is to preserve the existing pavement and extend the service life of the existing asphalt surfacing," the release said.
Public comment is being accepted at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml for the pavement project, which is tentatively planned for 2025, a release said.
Affordable Housing Oversight Committee
Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole approved three more appointees to the city's Affordable Housing Oversight Committee on Wednesday.
Gerri Stiffarm, Mistee Brown and Riley Jacobsen were appointed by Mayor John Engen and approved by the committee. Stiffarm was appointed as a community member, while Brown comes from a housing nonprofit. Jacobsen is the first alternate member.
The group, which is now complete, will oversee the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. It includes community members, as well as others who directly work with housing.
Brown has worked with nonprofits for around six years, according to her application, while Stiffarm lives in a tax credit apartment. One of the stipulations for the committee is that two of the individuals on it have utilized housing assistance within the past two years.
Jacobsen works for the Poverello Center and serves as the chair for the shelter's Homeless Outreach Team.
Flynn-Lowney Ditch
Missoula's Public Works and Mobility Department announced on Wednesday it has come to an agreement to purchase the Flynn-Lowney Ditch west of Missoula.
Currently owned and operated by Hellgate Valley Irrigation Company, it provides irrigation to agricultural land in the Sxwtpqyen (S-wh-tip-KAYN) Area using water from the Clark Fork River. In a release, the department said the acquisition would cost around $990,000 and the plan is to decommission the ditch.
The move could save money in the area, city officials said this week. If the ditch was not decommissioned, the city would have to pay around $625,000 for storm culverts, which would come out of the Mullan BUILD Grant — federal money that will go toward infrastructure in the Sxwtpqyen Area.
"The acquisition is really a unique opportunity to do a lot of things," said Jeremy Keene, the city’s Public Works & Mobility director, on Wednesday.
The release said around 40 cubic feet per second of water would stay in the river rather than being diverted to the ditch. Outside of reducing costs of development in the area, decommissioning the ditch would also solve the problem of fish getting stuck in it.
"Reducing loss of fish to ditches, improving instream flow, and protecting river habitat are important objectives for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Decommissioning the ditch achieves all these objectives completely and permanently. We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Pat Saffel, fisheries manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in a release.
New wells will be dug if the project goes through, which city officials believe will ultimately be a more reliable source of water for those currently utilizing the ditch for irrigation.
"There are areas where the city owns land underlying the ditch that could be used for park or greenspace," Keene added on Wednesday. "There are opportunities for stormwater management and possible trail connectivity that could come out of this."
Around $725,000 of the cost of the ditch would come from Transportation Impact Fees. The rest would need to come from other sources, which could include grants or donations.
